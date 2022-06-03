Joe Gacy On the Evolution Of His Character, Being Part of the NXT 2.0 Rebrand

Joe Gacy has the biggest match of his career against Bron Breakker at NXT In Your House this weekend, and the NXT star recently talked about the evolution of his character and more. Gacy spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On the match at NXT In Your House: “Yeah, I would absolutely say this is the biggest moment of my career. I would go on to say being excited for it is probably an understatement. The main event of In Your House on Peacock is definitely the biggest moment of my career, and it’s something that I can’t really put into words on how excited I actually am for it.”

On evolving his character from his independent days to NXT: “Coming to the Performance Center is the finishing school essentially for me, you know, I did this for a few years before finally having the opportunity to come to the Performance Center and I came here probably with, you know, one mindset, not really understanding I guess what would be expected of me completely. But, coming here and working with all the coaches and producers has definitely been the most invaluable experience I’ve ever had. You know, they completely tell you everything you need to know and basically fine tune you know, for me as an example, fine tune everything that I knew and made it that much better. So I guess you could say being here has definitely polished me to become a better Superstar and all my experiences here have been invaluable. That first day was a little intimidating but after being here and working with everyone here it’s been amazing. I honestly can’t say enough good things about being here. You know, being here was not a little nerve wracking at first getting to know everybody and hoping people want you know, maybe like me, not like me, I don’t know. But I can’t say enough good things about everyone here and my experiences with everybody.”

On what fans can expect from the match: “Well, I guess the best answer would be…so I’ve never actually been in the ring with somebody that’s related to a Hall of Famer. So that would be number one. So, to actually be in the ring with somebody who comes from an actual family of people that have done this for so long. You know, whether he realizes it or not, he is new to what we do. Essentially, he’s, you know, rose up very quickly coming into the Performance Center not that long ago, to be honest and for him to be as good as he is that quickly is saying a lot in itself. But the fact that I, you know, I’ve been doing this for several years. And the fact that I can still learn from somebody, you know, that comes from that family. You know, his father and uncle being the Steiner Brothers is a great experience. I mean, I’m sure anyone can see that there’s a lot of his family in him. But I would say that I actually have learned a lot from him and his family. As far as the match goes, all that I’ll say is you can’t really predict anything that will or will not happen with me and Bron Breakker.”

On figuring out the ‘spiritual leader’ aspect of the character: “Well, I’ll be honest, I feel like it’s kind of just been inside of me. I don’t know if it’s so much research or you know, whatever you might call it. I just have never had this kind of platform to be able to express it. You know, other places I’ve been, it’s always been kind of like, whoever you are, you have to introduce yourself completely immediately. But being here in NXT, you know, with WWE, you get the opportunity every week to show a little bit more of yourself. And I never had a platform like that. So for me, this has been great to be able to do the things I’m doing and having a platform like this to do it. It was new to me and it was a little intimidating at first but having it week after week after week, being able to show a little bit more and more and more, it’s been very rewarding for me. So as far as, you know, research or anything like that or advice,I get advice here and there from coaches, producers, but a lot of this is just kind of been, you know, me getting the opportunity to express myself.”

On being part of the NXT 2.0 rebrand: “For me, I was excited. I was very excited. I kind of saw how things were going, the changeover to 2.0. You know, we all knew it was gonna be something very different. And for me to be one of, I guess you could say one of the faces to kind of take NXT into the next era was mind blowing for me, but it was a challenge that I and some of the other guys took on and just to see where things are now and where NXT is evolving, I couldn’t be prouder to be honest. I think right now, everything that’s happening on NXT is exciting and interesting. So I don’t know, for me to be a part of that is mind blowing. And, you know, daily, all we can do is think about different ways to evolve things even more, take it to the next level.”