Joe Hendry Calls For a WCPW Reunion Show
Joe Hendry looked back on his time in WCPW this morning and issued a call for a reunion show. WhatCulture Pro Wrestling launched in 2016 and rebranded into Defiant Wrestling a year later before closing its doors in 2019. Hendry, the current Impact Digital Media Champion, posted to Twitter to recall his time there and said that there should be a reunion show.
Hendry wrote:
Its incredible how many fans in the US say they first time they saw me was on WCPW / @DEFIANTwres
The impact WCPW had on the wrestlers and the scene as a whole is massive
Most major companies are pretty much WCPW vs the world
I think its about time there was a reunion show… pic.twitter.com/wFzI9XZbho
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 14, 2023
