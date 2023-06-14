Joe Hendry Calls For a WCPW Reunion Show

Joe Hendry looked back on his time in WCPW this morning and issued a call for a reunion show. WhatCulture Pro Wrestling launched in 2016 and rebranded into Defiant Wrestling a year later before closing its doors in 2019. Hendry, the current Impact Digital Media Champion, posted to Twitter to recall his time there and said that there should be a reunion show.

Hendry wrote:

“Its incredible how many fans in the US say they first time they saw me was on WCPW / @DEFIANTwres

The impact WCPW had on the wrestlers and the scene as a whole is massive

Most major companies are pretty much WCPW vs the world

I think its about time there was a reunion show…”