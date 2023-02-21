Joe Hendry On Why He Stopped Working With Impact in 2018

Joe Hendry had a short run in Impact Wrestling in 2018, and he recently discussed why that run didn’t last longer. The Impact Digital Media Champion appeared on Impact Outside the Ropes and revealed that visa issues kept him from doing more with the company at the time.

“I did not have a visa at that time and we were doing shows in Canada and Mexico, so I could only be present on Canadian shows and Mexican shows,” Hendry said (per Wrestling Inc). “Impact moved back into the United States for the production and so, we had to, you know, harmoniously part ways there.”

He continued, “I did feel like there was unfinished business. It was a shame because I did very much enjoy my time. Me and Grado had a lot fun. I learned a lot, but I think that I was truly ready for the opportunity presented to me this time.”

Hendry signed with Impact last year and made his in-ring return at Bound For Glory.