Joe Hendry Appears At WrestleMania, Answers Randy Orton’s Open Challenge

WrestleMania believes, as Joe Hendry appeared at night two to answer Randy Orton’s open challenge. The TNA World Champion came out to answer Orton’s challenge on Sunday’s PPV, making his WrestleMania debut.

Hendry got some offense in on Orton, but ultimately fell to the RKO. Orton put Hendry over to the audience after the match before hitting another RKO.

You can see highlights from the match below: