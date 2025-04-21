wrestling / News

Joe Hendry Appears At WrestleMania, Answers Randy Orton’s Open Challenge

April 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleMania 41 Joe Hendry Image Credit: WWE

WrestleMania believes, as Joe Hendry appeared at night two to answer Randy Orton’s open challenge. The TNA World Champion came out to answer Orton’s challenge on Sunday’s PPV, making his WrestleMania debut.

Hendry got some offense in on Orton, but ultimately fell to the RKO. Orton put Hendry over to the audience after the match before hitting another RKO.

You can see highlights from the match below:

