Joe Hendry Appears At WrestleMania, Answers Randy Orton’s Open Challenge
WrestleMania believes, as Joe Hendry appeared at night two to answer Randy Orton’s open challenge. The TNA World Champion came out to answer Orton’s challenge on Sunday’s PPV, making his WrestleMania debut.
Hendry got some offense in on Orton, but ultimately fell to the RKO. Orton put Hendry over to the audience after the match before hitting another RKO.
You can see highlights from the match below:
This #ICTitle match is off to a WILD start!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1gFNkLmufu
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
the dogs are BARKING at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/acaFGnOqyQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
IT HAPPENED! 😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/fdmkrTBUN3
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
HE DID IT AGAIN!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/dwlA6X0kHq
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2025
