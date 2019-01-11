Joey Janela and MJF Signed With All Elite Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Joey Janela and MJF have signed with All Elite Wrestling. Janela made the announcement on his Facebook page this past Wednesday while MJF has hinted at it on social media. If Janela has signed, that might also been Penelope Ford signed, as Janela seemed to say in his post. Ford recently had a tryout with WWE.

As for MJF, he is signed with Major League Wrestling, but the only place his contract says he can’t wrestle with is WWE, so that leaves him open to work for MLW and AEW.

The two join a roster that includes Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, PAC and others.