wrestling / News
Joey Janela Appears on Roku’s Reptile Royalty
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
AEW alum Joey Janela made an appearance on the series premiere of Roku’s new reality show Reptile Royalty. As PWInsider reports, the series focuses on the family that owns and operates the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. The first episode saw Janela visit to find an animal to wear to the ring for a GCW show.
The report noted that Janela ultimately chose a snake. You can see the trailer for the series below:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Wrestler Backstage For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- WWE Officials Said To Be Very Happy With Tuesday’s NXT Ratings
- Note on Lack of Planning For FTR vs. Bullet Club Gold From Last Week’s AEW Collision
- Jake Roberts Recalls Roddy Piper Being Ribbed Over WrestleMania Blackface, Piper’s Reputation For Not Doing Jobs