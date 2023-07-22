wrestling / News

Joey Janela Appears on Roku’s Reptile Royalty

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joey Janela AEW Fyter Fest GCW Image Credit: AEW

AEW alum Joey Janela made an appearance on the series premiere of Roku’s new reality show Reptile Royalty. As PWInsider reports, the series focuses on the family that owns and operates the Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California. The first episode saw Janela visit to find an animal to wear to the ring for a GCW show.

The report noted that Janela ultimately chose a snake. You can see the trailer for the series below:

