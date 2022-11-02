Joey Janela Criticizes AEW Dark, Says ‘Squash Matches Do Nothing For Anyone’

In a post on Twitter during last night’s AEW Dark, Joey Janela criticized the show and its use of squash matches to showcase talent. He did so while praising last night’s episode, which featured a competitive match between Rey Fenix and AR Fox.

He wrote: “This is what dark should be, all around competitive action packed sprints, and maybe a one longer type storyline based match weekly. What that show does is nothing for anyone anymore, tbh it’s stale ass! Squash matches do nothing for anyone in 2022, especially on a YouTube show.”