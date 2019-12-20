wrestling / News
Joey Janela On Working With Nick Mondo For AEW Vignettes
In an interview with Fightful, Joey Janela said that he will appear in vignettes for AEW and spoke about working with Nick Mondo on them. Here are highlights:
On video packages to highlight his personality: “It’s gonna happen. We have Nick Mondo doing a lot of the vignette work [in AEW]. Me and Giancarlo [Dittamo], our vignette’s inspired [Mondo] to come back into the business and film stuff. It’s full circle now. I’ll get to work with Nick Mondo, who I also emulated when I got thrown off the building. It’s a weird matrix that I’m living in.”
On AEW executives supporting him: “It was weird coming in and never doing TV before and a lot of these guys are really pushing for me. Tony [Khan] has been fucking awesome. He’s the best boss ever and he really cares about the guys. We can’t do whatever we want, but we have a lot more creative control if we signed anywhere else, we wouldn’t have the creative control we have here.”
On GCW The Collective: “The Collective this year is going to be so crazy. We have bands, even an S&M party, if you have weird fetishes, come to that at midnight. We’re doing a lot of shit. Spring Break is gonna be bigger than it’s ever been.”
