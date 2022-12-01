wrestling / News
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
December 1, 2022 | Posted by
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
【記者会見】秋山準が12・4後楽園でのジャネラとのEXTREME戦でキャリア初の“TLCマッチ”！「このベルトを獲り返してDDTに戻したい」https://t.co/bnTqrvaeGB#D王GP2022 #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/wNtHIAtIi0
— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) November 30, 2022
