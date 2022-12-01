wrestling / News

Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Joey Janela EVOLVE

DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

DDT Pro, Joey Janela, Jun Akiyama, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading