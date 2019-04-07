wrestling / News
Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part 2 Results, Pics, Video: LAX Battle Rock n’ Roll Express, More
– The second night of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 took place last night in Jersey City. You can see some results with video below, courtesy of Nicholas:
* Jungle Boy defeated Joey Janela by submission.
.@boy_myth_legend DVD to the apron.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/6OMck5UzgR
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
What a dive @boy_myth_legend
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/lLAcqJfInR
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@boy_myth_legend submits The Bad Boy. @JANELABABY @thePenelopeFord
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/1r16uqXdIR
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
* LAX pinned the Rock n’ Roll Express. After the match, LAX got down and bowed to the Express in a show of respect.
.@RealRickyMorton gives one of his bandanas to a fan. @TheRobertGibson @RockNRollXpress @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/kEs3XMbHKM
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@TheRobertGibson hot tag. @RealRickyMorton @RockNRollXpress @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/bA9gphnOmv
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
LAX defeat the @RockNRollXpress. @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150 @RealRickyMorton @TheRobertGibson
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/hWYlP8bBkQ
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
I'm nearly in tears too,@SantanaLAX. @RockNRollXpress @RealRickyMorton @TheRobertGibson @Ortiz5150
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/1XsJXrAETc
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
* LA Park defeated Masato Tanaka.
I'm watching two Goddamn legends. @laparktapia @masato_dangan
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/xz2EvevSlE
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
Took a bump from @laparktapia. Achievement unlocked. @masato_dangan
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/7eF6rX8LFG
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@laparktapia defeats @masato_dangan, but the legends have so much respect for each other.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/VNlBoF5xHT
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
* The ClusterF**k Battle Royal ended in a no-contest after a ton of female stars hit the ring from the crowd and took out the remaining talent. They brought Janela out and beat him up in the ring as the feed ended.
Holy shit @FlyinBrianJ In the Clusterfuck
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/ZzsQz4Pgpm
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@SpyderNateWebb and @MarkoStunt sing Teenage Dirtbag for @wheatus entrance
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/0Ad4kk8sds
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
Necro Butcher and @SHLAK187. Wow
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/6PvGNqGxv7
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@JoeyRyanOnline entrance
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/V0RPlgkP19
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@JoeyRyanOnline and Sexxxy Eddy with a sexy-off. And then @KillEffy enters!
And then nudity.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/FX4vebz4ds
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
This sequence from @JoeyRyanOnline Sexxxy Eddy and @KillEffy is amazing. And @arikcannon for the pin.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/ytGpWzg4qB
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@StaySickGRAVER tattoo needle spot on @wwehornswoggle
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/SF7qAVlWzy
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
My other best friend @TeddyHartIsBACK entrance
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/gjGKnDruR0
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@GottaGetSwann dive
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/qVPoTb0vZe
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
No-legs is the shit
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/MwS0Cjgxp5
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@wheatus gets the better of @The_MJF. Lost in New York callback
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/wlgu27oGFw
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@1Facade dive. Pittsburgh!
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/9ry3tBFLmz
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
Holy fuck @teamPAZUZU enter together and go after Necro Butcher. @DirtyDickinson @hail_sanchez
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/axnxtnClSW
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
It's nWo Bogus Sting! I feel the same way @GottaGetSwann
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/IYBlA8fQ4i
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
This is what I couldn't spoil.
Tracy Smothers. Got to talk to him@SOSonHRN
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/4mkgHaBAOA
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@RealMantaur is eliminated 🙁
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/12z9DRMoTG
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
The women just cleared house. Stunning moment.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/B8R8uVYVU4
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
The women just fucked @TheJimmyLloyd's day up. Tag them all. I am stunned.
They're Hardcore.
I almost died.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/ttFzq8zKUh
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
.@TheMariaManic superplex to @DirtyDickinson.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/jl4knAaanb
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
Spring. Break. 3.
Joey Janela's Spring Break 3: Part 2 "The Greatest Clusterfuck" #JJSB3 #THECOLLECTIVE @GCWrestling_ @JANELABABY @FiteTV https://t.co/Zn80h1lgfY pic.twitter.com/fz0z5JJDIk
— nicholas. (@psamp) April 7, 2019
