Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 Part 2 Results, Pics, Video: LAX Battle Rock n’ Roll Express, More

– The second night of Joey Janela’s Spring Break 3 took place last night in Jersey City. You can see some results with video below, courtesy of Nicholas:

* Jungle Boy defeated Joey Janela by submission.

* LAX pinned the Rock n’ Roll Express. After the match, LAX got down and bowed to the Express in a show of respect.

* LA Park defeated Masato Tanaka.

* The ClusterF**k Battle Royal ended in a no-contest after a ton of female stars hit the ring from the crowd and took out the remaining talent. They brought Janela out and beat him up in the ring as the feed ended.