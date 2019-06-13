Joey Ryan and Laura James Getting Divorced

TMZ reports that Joey Ryan and Laura James filed for divorce on Tuesday after nearly two years of marriage, and three years after a video of their in-ring engagement went viral. They separated after only eleven months, as they were married in November 2017. James cited the reason as “irreconcilable differences.”

The clip that went viral featured Ryan proposing to James in the middle of a match the two were having against each other in February 2016 for Finest City Wrestling in San Diego. You can relieve that moment below.