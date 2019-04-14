Joey Ryan On Intergender Wrestling and Domestic Violence Comparisons: ‘An Important Difference is Consent’

– Joey Ryan spoke with Wrestling Inc on a recent media call for Impact Wrestling and discussed the criticism of intergender wrestling and more. You can see some highlights below:

On his advice for new entrants into the industry: “If you’re first starting out, I always recommend to find a trainer that’s been to places you want to go. That’s not necessarily going to determine you getting to those places because that’s your own work and your own brand, but it’s like a cheat code in a video game. You have someone that can guide you to those places…Usually the genesis of an idea, especially if you’re a lifelong fan, is a pretty good idea. It’s just the execution that takes work.”

On criticisms of intergender wrestling and its comparison to domestic violence: “I think an important difference between domestic violence and professional wrestling is consent. The wrestlers have agreed to wrestle each other…as opposed to domestic violence which isn’t consented. I’m heavy on the theatrical side of pro wrestling and there is a split as to if pro wrestling is a sport or if it’s theater. I lean towards the theatrical part…I don’t really see the trigger of it because it’s consented and it’s theater.”