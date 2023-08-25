wrestling / News

John Cena, Becky Lynch and Others Pay Tribute To Bray Wyatt

Joseph Lee
As previously reported, Bray Wyatt shockingly passed away yesterday at the age of 36, from what is believed to be a heart attack. The wrestling community is still reeling from the loss and tributes continue to pour in. The latest come from John Cena, Becky Lynch and more.

Cena wrote: “Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP.

Lynch added: “Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot.

