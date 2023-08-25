John Cena, Becky Lynch and Others Pay Tribute To Bray Wyatt

As previously reported, Bray Wyatt shockingly passed away yesterday at the age of 36, from what is believed to be a heart attack. The wrestling community is still reeling from the loss and tributes continue to pour in. The latest come from John Cena, Becky Lynch and more.

Lynch added: “Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful and most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family that he loved so much and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace Hoot.”

Devastated by the news of the passing of Windham Rotunda. My heart goes out to the entire Rotunda family. Windham brought the best out of me in so many ways. I’m forever grateful for the moments we shared. A sad day for all those he reached around the world. RIP. — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 25, 2023

When we look back at the career of Bray Wyatt; I'd hope performers embrace taking more risks creatively. Go right when everyone else went left. Will it always work? No. But with skill and soul, when it does, will it make you unforgettable? Without question. pic.twitter.com/YyoDFtdY7G — SUGE •Initial• D (@SugarDunkerton) August 25, 2023

I just heard Bray Wyatt has left this earth…Breaks my heart. An amazing human in & out of the ring. My time with him was so memorable. My deepest sympathies to his family & friends. We’ve lost another GREAT One. God Bless you Windham! You will be sorely missed. RIP Brother. DDP pic.twitter.com/R2mgWXKgWk — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 25, 2023

I am sadden by the news 😞My condolences to the family of Windham Rotunda aka Bray Wyatt RIP I’m gonna miss you my friend ❤️ 💐 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/p44T8Hz9BL — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) August 25, 2023

I can’t quite believe the news about Bray Wyatt. What do you even say. The man was one-of-a-kind creative mastermind who approached wrestling in such a cool way. Genuinely shellshocked. Thoughts with his friends and family as always. We all need to be kinder to each other. — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) August 25, 2023

The world witnessed a man with bountiful creative brilliance. I saw a kind man who always had time to spread the gift of laughter.

I’ll miss calling you “Husky Rusky” and I’ll miss hearing the greeting of “Sax the Max.” Our industry was better because we had you in it #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/0DmjsI3BEY — Byron Saxton (@ByronSaxton) August 25, 2023

Bray Wyatt is one of the most talented young wrestlers to ever come down the line. My heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/kj6ZBAGjCZ — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 25, 2023

Tragic news. Windham was an exceptional talent in the ring. His creation, Bray Wyatt, is an iconic character. Backstage, Windham was a lot of fun to be around, one of those people who never had a bad day. What a loss, both professionally and personally. https://t.co/zSwG6OWiQI — Kane (@KaneWWE) August 25, 2023

I Dedicated a whole Chapter to you in my 2nd book so the world would know what kind of invidual you are.

Safe travels my Brotha ✊🏿#BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/7SjtbC9yvW — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) August 25, 2023

RIP Bray Wyatt. Irreplaceable. 💔🪽 — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) August 25, 2023

An interview clip I did at ESPN with Bray Wyatt. Always manageD to stay in character and yet show off his sense of humor. Was always a classy guy with a big heart and a great smile. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/bLYz0XfHGG — Todd Grisham (@Grishamfight) August 25, 2023

RIP Bray-

You will be very missed my friend. You always brought the locker room many many laughs. I’m grateful for so many special moments we shared at my ring this past year. I can’t believe this. The world only saw a glimpse of your creativity. This loss is immeasurable. — TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) August 24, 2023

My heart breaks for Windham and his family. You were always so nice to us, Windham. Ever since we were kids, going trick or treating together, following our dad’s footsteps. You were always relatable, kind and humble. We will always be so grateful for your presence in our lives. https://t.co/SCrCDT7xbd — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 25, 2023

Always a huge hug.

Always a smile.

Always a laugh.

Always a good memory. My heart bleeds for the entire Rotunda family. I love ya, “baby boy”.

Rest well, my friend.

❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/HyPiigMu1Q — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 24, 2023