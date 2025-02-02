John Cena Says He Will Compete in 2025 Elimination Chamber, Headline WrestleMania 41

John Cena put up a great performance in the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, surviving to the final two before being eliminated by Jey Uso. After the show, Cena didn’t take questions from the media, but instead made a statement announcing that he will participate in the 2025 Elimination Chamber match, go on to headline WrestleMania 41, and win his 17th championship.

Cena’s full comments are below.

“Tonight was special for many reasons, but it’s begun to sink in that tonight was my last Royal Rumble. And that Las Vegas, and looking at the sign when it was down to two, and I had a moment to let the energy sink in, and I realized that Las Vegas is my last WrestleMania.

The last time I main evented a WrestleMania was 2013, that’s a long time ago. The reason that hasn’t been at the forefront in my mind, I’ve been a gimmick, I’ve been the first match, I’ve been the middle, I’ve shared beers with the fans, because my truth, my perspective is, I’ve always done what’s best for business. Tonight, standing in that ring, I wanted this experience to be a tour of goodwill, I’ve openly admitted I don’t know how much I have left in the tank, and I just wanted to do something that would be nice for all of us to get together and have a good time.

Unfortunately tonight, it dawned on me that that’s not what’s best for business. What is best for business, is I main event WrestleMania. And what is best for business is, for the first time I confidently say, I’m gonna win a 17th championship. So I’m announcing tonight that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber, and I’m saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to this company, I feel that opportunity is earned, and yes, I’m flying back to Hungry to film a movie, so what I’m gonna do is give my five other opponents one month to slander my name and bolster their self confidence as best as I can.

I told Toronto when I announced my retirement that I was grateful and that I would be back to kick ass. It’s time to walk that talk and be who I say I am. I am going to the Elimination Chamber to win. And I am going to main event my final appearance at WrestleMania, and win a 17th championship, because that’s what’s best for business, and I say that because it’s not best for my ego, it’s not best for my business, I have built my existence here off of hard work, loyalty to this company, and respect for all its branches, I will win 17 not for me, I will win 17 to some day shake the hand of the person who wins 18. Thank you very much.”

