John Cena Hosts The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Gets Slimed, The Bella Twins Appear
– John Cena hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and got slimed. To kick off the show, the 16-time World Champion smashed through walls, which led to him encountering The Bella Twins. Here are highlights from the show…
COWABUNGA! 🐢 Our turtle-y awesome host @johncena made his grand appearance on the #KCA #OrangeCarpet! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/2DU2UqY4yM
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 24, 2018
What did @JohnCena learn tonight at the #KCA?! @Nickelodeon #SLIME pic.twitter.com/VMzh1JNYN5
— WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2018
Today is about celebrating young men and women around the world, their ability to use the voice and affect change for the future. The #KCA2018 is about having fun and reminding kids how important they are.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018
Making final preparations before #KCA. Tonight is going to be AWESOME! @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/kBAVpbECsD
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018
Rehearsals before #KCA2018 have been super fun, but meeting these young folks is always the best part of my day. Thank you to @Nickelodeon for helping make it possible. pic.twitter.com/6iIZyyXoqC
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 24, 2018
How is that blimp floating? #kca pic.twitter.com/NQkElGNcpW
— Jace Norman (@Jacenorman) March 23, 2018
Have you ever seen so many blimps?! See these AND MORE tomorrow on @Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards! #KCA2018 pic.twitter.com/X3DPdgk5Gx
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 23, 2018
The @Nickelodeon #KCA was a blast. Thank you so much to everyone for letting me have fun. Now it’s time to change out #slime for some shorts because tomorrow it’s time for @WWE Live! pic.twitter.com/T8w9f7bhDo
— John Cena (@JohnCena) March 25, 2018