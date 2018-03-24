 

John Cena Hosts The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Gets Slimed, The Bella Twins Appear

March 24, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
John Cena

– John Cena hosted the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and got slimed. To kick off the show, the 16-time World Champion smashed through walls, which led to him encountering The Bella Twins. Here are highlights from the show…


