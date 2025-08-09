John Cena, Kevin Hart to Lead New Action Comedy The Leading Man At Netflix

John Cena and Kevin Hart are teaming up for a new action comedy titled The Leading Man for Netflix. Deadline reports that Cena and Hart will both star in and produce the film, which is based on the comic book series of the same name from Jeremy Haun and B. Clay Moore.

The film, which is in early development, stars Cena as a self-absorbed movie star who discovers that his co-star (Hart) is an actual agent, after which “he’s forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes… while trying to save the world.”

The Leading Man was originally published by Oni Press in 2006 and 2007. It was originally set to be adapted by Universal Pictures in 2011 with Justin Lin tapped to direct. Jon & Erich Hoeber (Red, The Meg, My Spy) are writing the script for the new film.

Cena, who is in the midst of his final WWE in-ring run, just co-headlined the action comedy Heads of State with Idris Elba. That film, which released on Prime Video on July 2nd, was a hit for the service with 75 million views globally, making it their fourth most-watched film ever. Hart’s last two films were the heist film Lift for Netflix and Borderlands, both of which released last year.