John Cena Plans To Retire From Ring Before 50, Not Sure About WrestleMania 40 Appearance

John Cena says the end of his in-ring career no more than three years away. The WWE star and actor recently spoke with ET promoting his new film Argylle and said that he plans to hang it up before he hits 50, which will happen in 2027. He also weighed in on a possible WrestleMania 40 appearance, saying he doesn’t know if he’ll be available. You can see highlights below:

On his retirement plans: “That’s not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it’s gonna come soon. I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, ’cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket — and WWE has a ton of content — it takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there. And I’m gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don’t ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion — the same passion as the fanbase — and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, ‘Hey, that’s gotta be done before 50.'”

On juggling acting and wrestling: “It’s tough to juggle both because, you know, when you’re filming Argylle, Matthew [Vaughn] won’t let you go do anything else because of insurance. So as long as the phone keeps ringing and we’ve had some good opportunities here, I’ll kind of preserve that for as long as I can. But even coming back for these one-at-a-time things or short three-month periods, it takes its toll more and more and I’ve just had an incredibly fortunate run with my health. I feel great. I just want to continue to feel great the rest of my life.”

On a potential WrestleMania appearance: “I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends. But when I say I’m done — in WWE, they say never say never and a lot of people retire and come back — I’m just being honest with myself. There’s such a great new generation now as well. It’s time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day.”