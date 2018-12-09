John Cena Says He Texted Roman Reigns After Leukemia Reveal, Talks Hollywood Success

John Cena spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview discussing his reaction to Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement, his success in Hollywood and more. Video is below, plus highlights per Wrestling Inc:

On Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement: “I texted him the day of the announcement, just letting him know that he is in really good hands. He is part of a very exclusive fraternity. We all love him for what he has done. We all respect the fact that he is taking care of his health, which is first and foremost. And I told him if he needs anything, he knows where to find me. And I know Joe, I know Joe is a tough s.o.b. I don’t ever expect him to say, ‘Hey man, I need this.’ I don’t ever expect to get that text, but if I ever do, I think we have a mutual understanding that it is as good as done.”

On his success in Hollywood vs. his wrestling succes: “So, performing in a WWE realm is unbelievable because it is that thrill of improvisational storytelling. You can listen to the immediate response and change your story to cater to the people who are in the building. An audience in Miami isn’t going to be the same as Chicago, isn’t going to be the same as Montreal, and Montreal the last time isn’t gonna be the same as this time. That’s what I love about it. That’s why I’ll never leave it. That’s why I got a month to myself and I’m going to do live events. Not even TV’s, I’m just going to do live events because I can’t get away from it. I love it. I think you feel— and it’s a creative process so it’s different for everyone. Some actors are gonna be like, ‘Nailed it! Got it!’ I feel most comfortable in establishing an open and honest dialogue with the director. The director is the person who sees the whole movie as a shot list, knows exactly what we’re doing, know exactly what they want in the edit, knows how the finished product is going to come out. I guess this would hearken back to my relationship with Vince [McMahon] and the people who produce our television. How do you shoot this? How do you make it look? How can I help you make the best thing? ‘Well, I need you to do this.’ There are creative feelings inside me who would love to be a bad guy in WWE. That ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am. And that comes from my director.”

On his how his new hairstyle will look on WWE: “It’s gonna look weird. Yeah, I don’t know if I can wear a cap. You’ll see.”

On The Rock’s similar path through wrestling and film: “I owe a lot of what I’ve done in WWE and in cinema to Dwayne Johnson. He’s always been genuine, he’s always shot straight— and that’s on TV and off TV. We have a very good rapport with each other and I’ve told this to him, that I’m sorry, and I can tell it to you. I spoke out of ignorance, I was wrong, and I’m sorry. So for any WWE person right now saying ‘You’re a part timer. You’re going to Hollywood.’ They’re absolutely right. And if they can’t see why I’m making those moves, I don’t expect them to. I don’t expect to change their mind.”

On a possible heel turn: “There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain’t gonna happen because that’s not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from (Vince McMahon).”