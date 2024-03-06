John Cena & Zac Efron Say They Bonded Over Wrestling On Ricky Stanicky Set

John Cena & Zac Efron revealed that they got to know each other by talking wrestling on the set of their new film Ricky Stanicky. The comedy releases Thursday on Prime Video, and Cena & Efron told IndieWire that they broke the ice with each other talking about Efron’s work on The Iron Claw. You can see some highlights below:

Cena on bonding with Efron: “I started it, and I always talk about it because it’s something that I love. Zac had just come off of finishing The Iron Claw and I’d seen pictures that got leaked, and I was very excited about what a story about the Von Erichs might look like. That’s kind of how I broke the ice with Zac. And once I start talking about sports entertainment, I don’t shut up.”

Efron on their discussions: “It was great for me because I finished The Iron Claw and went straight into filming this. I hadn’t talked about that experience with anyone. After spending 10 minutes with John, I realized that probably nobody knows more about what I’ve just been through in that experience than this guy right here.”