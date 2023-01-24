wrestling / News
John Hennigan Set to Compete in Boxing Match at Creator Clash 2
– Creator Clash has announced the lineup for the Creator Clash 2 charity boxing event on April 15. The event features YouTube influencers taking part in boxing matches for charity. Former WWE Superstar John Hennigan (aka John Morrison) will be taking on Epic meal Time’s Harley Morenstein. Here’s the announced lineup:
* Ian “iDubbbz” Jomha V.S Alex Wassabi
* Harley Morenstein (Epic Meal Time) VS. Former WWE Star John Hennigan (aka John Morrison).
* Fitz (GoodGuyFitz) VS. I did a thing
* Froggy Fresh VS. Chris Ray Gun
* Marisha Ray (Critical Role) VS. Haley Sharpe (YodelingHaley)
* Myth (Myth_YT) VS. Hundar (MuscleParty)
* Arin Hanson (GameGrumps) V.S Jarvis Johnson
* Alanah Pearce (Charalanahzard) VS. RIPMika
* CrankGameplays VS. Leonhart
* Nathan Barnatt (Dad) VS. AB Ayad (Starkilla/The H3 Podcast)
* Jaelaray VS. Abelina Sabrina
* Jack Manifold (JackManifoldTV) VS. Dakota Olave
The boxing event will be held at the Amalie Arena on April 15.
CREATOR CLASH 2 IS GONNA BE A STACKED ONE 🥊 pic.twitter.com/rzyNlIrgm1
— Creator Clash (@TheCreatorClash) January 24, 2023
