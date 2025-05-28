John Laurinaitis Dropped From Janel Grant Lawsuit, Will Provide Evidence Against Vince McMahon

CNBC reports that John Laurinaitis has been dropped as a defendant from the lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon from former WWE staffer Janel Grant. Grant has accused McMahon of sex trafficking, rape and more. Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate with Grant’s legal team and provide evidence for her case. He also reached a confidential settlement with Grant. A filing in US District Court, Connecticut today says that both parties agreed to dismiss Laurinaitis from the suit with prejudice, which means it can’t be refiled.

Her legal team said in a statement: “John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time.”

Grant previously filed an amended civil complaitn against Laurinaitis, McMahon and WWE three weeks ago.