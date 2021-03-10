John Laurinaitis Re-Hired As Head of Talent Relations For WWE

People power! F4WOnline reports that John Laurinaitis has returned to the WWE to serve as the head of talent relations. WWE has yet to make the news official. Laurinaitis worked in the position from 2004, when he replaced Jim Ross, to 2012, when he resigned. Laurinaitis will reprot to WWE Executive Vice President of Operations Brad Blum.

Laurinaitis has been back with the company recently, working as a producer and road agent, a role he previously worked in 2001 after joining WWE following the end of WCW.

The official title for him will be General Manager, Talent and he will begin immediately. The talent relations department is split into talent management and talent branding. The latter of the two will be similar to a talent agency, booking WWE talent for appearances, TV commercials, movies, and other third party deals.