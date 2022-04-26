wrestling / News
John Morrison Praises Bad Bunny’s WWE Work, Says No Celebrity Has Worked As Hard As Him
John Morrison was a big fan of Bad Bunny’s work in WWE, and talked about the rapper’s appearances for the company recently. Bunny of course was a big part of WrestleMania 37 where he teamed with Damian Priest against Miz and Morrison, and the former WWE star praised Bunny in an interview clip from The Delz Show.
“There has been no celebrity with WWE that has been as much of a fan and worked as hard as that dude,” Morrison said (per Fightful). “I understand why he’s successful at what he does.”
Bunny is a Grammy-winning musician and is set to venture into acting next, with a role in the upcoming action film Bullet Train and a just-announced starring role in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe film El Muerto.
Morrison also talked about the diss track he and Miz recorded during the feud with Bunny and Priest, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho.” He noted, “I loved it. I love singing, I love rapping. I’m not necessarily musically gifted, but I like doing it. The Spanish was my favorite because Miz couldn’t say the Spanish part. He tried to learn it, nope, not happening.”
