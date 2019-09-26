John Morrison Reportedly Signs Deal To Return To WWE

PWInsider reports that John Hennigan, better known to WWE fans as John Morrison, has signed a deal to return to the WWE. Morrison left the WWE in 2011. He is a former multi-time Intercontinental champion, tag team champion and ECW champion.

After leaving WWE, he went to Lucha Underground where he became Johnny Mundo, and later joined Impact Wrestling as Johnny Impact. He also spent time in Hollywood, as he has appeared in several low-budget movies, notably for mockbuster production company The Asylum.

It remains to be seen when he will return to WWE TV, but it can be assumed he will be back under the “Morrison” name.