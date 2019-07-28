wrestling / News
John Morrison Headed to Colombia for Stem Cell Treatment
In a post on Instagram, John Morrison revealed that he is going to Medellin, Colombia to receive stem cell treatment for his nagging injuries: “I’m excited to head to Medellin, Colombia, South America to receive according to my research safe and extremely advanced stem cell treatment for nagging injuries incurred over the last 18 years of making towns, bumping & feeding, & taking dudes to Slamtown 👊🏼💥 orthopedic injury to traumatic brain injury, to rare auto immune disease, If you want to become a #bioXmen or #bioXwomen, reach out to BioXcellerator and ask for my good friend David Truitt- he knows what’s what regarding stem cell treatment 🙌🏼 David guided me through my consultation with care and passion & if you’re interested in stem cells he’ll do the same for you- direct message him on his personal instagram page @iowahawksfan06 with questions or to get started‼️ Tell him I sent you!”
