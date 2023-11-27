John Nord Added To The Gathering V

TMart Promotions has added John Nord to the lineup for next summer’s The Gathering V. PWInsider reports that the company announced Nord on Monday for the convention, which takes place in Charlotte from August 1st through the 4th.

Previously announced for the convention was a WCCW and USWA celebration with Kevin Von Erich, Brian Adias and Rod Price in attendance. The Von Erichs will be honored at the annual banquet dinner.

