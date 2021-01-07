John Silver & Alex Reynolds On Brodie Lee’s Influence On Their Careers, How He Helped Elevate The Dark Order On BTE

In a recent edition of Talk Is Jericho, John Silver and Alex Reynolds discussed Brodie Lee’s influence on their careers, how he helped elevate The Dark Order on Being the Elite, and much more. You can read their comments below.

John Silver on Brodie Lee’s influence on their careers in AEW: “He was very influential. I always say that he saved our careers here. As you know, we were on a per appearance deal before he got here, and I really don’t think we would’ve got the full-time deal without him.”

Alex Reynolds: “I think Brodie elevated the stock of just the entire group. He was a star, and our group didn’t have that yet. Just being associated with us, I think elevated the entire group and brought more light onto it. But yeah, then the pandemic hit, and they started adding other people to the group. John and I couldn’t travel because New York was really bad and once we were able to, they kept asking Brodie, ‘Do you need Alex and John this week?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, if I’m here, they’re here.’ He always made sure if Dark Order was needed – I think he took a liking to us. We didn’t really know him on the indies, so the first time we met him was when he debuted here. We did a pre-tape that night after his debut.”

John Silver on memories of the segment with Lee eating steaks: “We got along as if we’d known each other forever. We were just laughing. The shoot was him eating steaks, and we’re just sitting there with our steaks in front of us since we weren’t allowed to eat yet. He’s downing these steaks, and we’re just cracking jokes the entire time and laughing. It was really like we knew him for so long. I’d heard good stories about him and our buddy Brian Myers was like, ‘Brodie’s the man, you’re gonna like him.’ And then he told Brodie the same thing about us. Recently, Brian sent us a picture of that conversation and he took a picture of both of us eating our steaks afterward.”

Alex Reynolds on how Lee helped elevate Dark Order on BTE: “We were able to further develop those characters through BTE, which was just a huge help. In all honesty, if Brodie was like, ‘No, I’m not doing this,’ we wouldn’t have done it and that would’ve been in it. I think he was a little hesitant for the first one because he came in as The Exalted One and wanted to be a serious badass dude. But after we did the first one and he saw we could be the silly ones and he’s the serious man – I described it as we were the hyenas in The Lion King and he’s Scar. We’re always constantly messing up and he’s throwing papers. It goes back to him helping us because he just could’ve said no. But we knew at that point that we needed to show some character and some personality.”

John Silver: “It helped us so much. The original plan for BTE – the first thing we filmed was Brodie coming into the room, and it basically led to, ‘Hey you guys are gonna be the recruitment guys,’ and then what was supposed to be it for them and just be us and the recruitment bits. But once he pegged Uno in the face with the papers and we all started laughing – you can very clearly see me put my head down because I’m laughing so hard – that took off. He would say that, he would get right in my face and put his beard basically in my beard and start yelling at me. It was impossible to keep my composure. We kind of made that part of the bit.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Talk Is Jericho with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.