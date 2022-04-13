John Silver & Alex Reynolds Say They’re Good Sticking With AEW, Not Interested in WWE

John Silver and Alex Reynolds no longer have the dream to wrestle for WWE and say they’re good at AEW. The Dark Order members spoke during a K&S WrestleFest signing about how the possibility of competing for WWE down the line and said that they’re happy where they’re at.

Silver simply said in response to the question, “I don’t want to.” Reynolds was more detailed, saying that he hasn’t considered the idea at all since they came to AEW.

“We’re very, very very happy at AEW,” he said (per Fightful). “I haven’t even thought about [that]. That dream kinda subsided when we did our first AEW show and realized how awesome the place is. So yeah, we’re good sticking where we are.”