John Wayne Enterprises Files Opposition to WWE Trademark Filing

WWE is in a duel at high noon with John Wayne Enterprises over one of their trademark filings. The company in charge of the actor’s name and likeness filed an opposition on August 25th to WWE’s filing for “Duke’s Poker Room.”

The opposition for the filing is based on Wayne’s nickname of “The Duke” and cites “Priority and likelihood of confusion,” “Dilution by blurring,” “Dilution by tarnishment,” and “False suggestion of a connection with persons, living or dead, institutions, beliefs, or national symbols.” Essentially, the claim is that the public’s association of “Duke” with Wayne means that it could potentially cause confusion, citing (among other things) that:

6. Included in the numerous products sold by Opposer and/or its licensees are poker sets, poker chips and playing cards sold under the DUKE Marks and/or JOHN WAYNE (aka “Duke” or “The Duke”).

7. There are poker scenes in several movies in which John Wayne starred, and there are many videos and photographs, including many that are widely available on the internet and elsewhere, showing John Wayne playing poker in movies and otherwise.

8. The public perceives a connection between John Wayne (aka “Duke” or “The Duke”) and poker.

WWE’s trademark for “Duke’s Poker Room” is for a segment on WWE NXT that featured Duke Hudson.