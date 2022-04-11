Johnny Gargano Says His Career Options Are ‘100% Open,’ Praises Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Johnny Gargano says he keeps an eye on all wrestling and that his career options are completely open right now. Gargano talked about what’s next for him and his time in WWE on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Triple H and Shawn Michaels: “Triple H has a tireless work ethic. He and Shawn are both just great at like the small details and great at seeing the big picture itself, as well. It was always great to be able to pick Shawn and Hunter’s brains. Hunter is so good at making finishing stretches mean so much more. Look at my matches with Andrade. We had it going a certain way, but Hunter was kind of sitting there hearing it and he was like, ‘how about this? How about this? How about this?’ And he made it ten times better.”

On his next career move: “My options are 100% open. And I watch everything, honestly. You can watch my YouTube video, I watch – me and Candice were watching AEW laying in the hospital room. We were watching NXT laying in the hospital room. We were watching Elimination Chamber laying in the hospital room. I literally watch everything. I’m a wrestling fan at the end of the day, and I enjoy good wrestling. I really enjoy watching my friends be successful. That makes me very, very happy.

“I don’t know really where I fit in right now in the wrestling landscape. But I also feel like the wrestling landscape changes not on a monthly, but a weekly basis. Especially in this current time period. You know never know what’s going to happen next. It’s one of the things where a new company could pop up, this person’s going to be in charge, or this person’s going to do this, or this person’s going to do that, or AEW’s doing this, or ROH is doing this, NXT is doing this. It literally changes on a weekly basis.”

On a potential WrestleMania match down the line: “I don’t know when that will come, or if that will come. I’ve said numerous times that I have a great relationship there. But I’ve just got to figure out what’s going to be worth it for me, what sacrifices am I going to have to make, to make that happen, especially now with Quill being around and being born. I don’t want to miss his time.”