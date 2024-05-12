wrestling / News

Johnny Knoxville Appears During Sami Zayn Comedy Show at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

May 12, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Sami Zayn Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

Glenn Rubenstein reports that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville made a surprise appearance during Sami Zayn’s comedy show last night during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Knoxville initially appeared in the crowd dressed in a disguise before joining Sami Zayn on stage. Becky Lynch, comedian Ron Funches, Tony Hincliffe, and Wee Man also made appearances. You can view some images of Knoxville at the event and some footage below.

Johnny Knoxville previously defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 in an Anything Goes Match. Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends was held last night at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

