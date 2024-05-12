Johnny Knoxville Appears During Sami Zayn Comedy Show at Netflix Is a Joke Fest

– Glenn Rubenstein reports that Jackass star Johnny Knoxville made a surprise appearance during Sami Zayn’s comedy show last night during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. Knoxville initially appeared in the crowd dressed in a disguise before joining Sami Zayn on stage. Becky Lynch, comedian Ron Funches, Tony Hincliffe, and Wee Man also made appearances. You can view some images of Knoxville at the event and some footage below.

Johnny Knoxville previously defeated Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 38: Night 2 in an Anything Goes Match. Netflix Is A Joke Presents: Sami Zayn & Friends was held last night at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles.

Johnny Knoxville showed up at Sami Zayn’s #NetflixIsAJoke comedy show tonight. pic.twitter.com/O4jGum4NDP — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) May 12, 2024

THE MAN… and Johnny Knoxville 🙂‍↕️🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/loIKMeineT — Candice ♡ (@watchmexoxoxo) May 12, 2024

Also appearing with Sami Zayn: Becky Lynch, Ron Funches, Tony Hinchcliffe, and a Wee Man cameo. — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) May 12, 2024