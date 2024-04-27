– During a recent Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Jackass star and WrestleMania 38 wrestler Johnny Knoxville was asked if he’d like another shot at Sami Zayn in WWE. Knoxville previously defeated Zayn at WrestleMania 38: Night 2. Knoxville said on the subject (via Fightful):

“You mean smash that low down dirty Sami Zayn in his face again? I would love to. Anytime. Anytime, WWE. Sami Zayn, I would love to smash your face in again. I know he’s a ‘good guy’ now. Everyone says ‘he’s a good guy.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, please.’ [rolls eyes]. He’s not much of a challenge. I don’t know if you saw WrestleMania, but it wasn’t much of a challenge.”

Sami Zayn currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Title. He won the belt earlier this month, beating Gunther at WrestleMania 40: Night 1 to win the title.