Johnny Knoxville Teases Heading To Toronto For Money in the Bank Weekend
July 2, 2024 | Posted by
Johnny Knoxville is teasing the notion of renewing his rivalry with Sami Zayn over Money in the Bank weekend. Zayn took to Twitter on Tuesday to note that he has finalized the lineup for his “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Toronto” comedy show, which led to Knoxville posting a pic to his Instagram teasing that he was on his way to the Ontario city.
Zayn, who feuded with Knoxville in and out of the ring including a match at WrestleMania 38, shared the photo and wrote:
“WTF IS THIS”
WTF IS THIS https://t.co/Fn2AYYHvW9 pic.twitter.com/RCs6ZuJfeB
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) July 2, 2024
