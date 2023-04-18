Johnny Stamboli Explains Why He Left Wrestling

Johnny Stamboli was a regular in wrestling companies in the 2000s, and he recently discussed why he retired. Stamboli retired in May of 2014 and said in an interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge that he didn’t necessarily intent to retire, but that “it just ended up that way.”

“I didn’t want to travel anymore, really, with wrestling,” he said (per Wrestling Inc. “After I went to Mexico [for AAA], that was kind of a love-hate relationship. I was ready to just come home and chill out. There’s a lot of different reasons — friends dying in the industry, the politics of it. I just got burnt out on it.”

Stamboli was a member of the FBI in WWE along with Nunzio and Chuck Palumbo.