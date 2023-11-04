Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Howdy folks! It’s that time of the week again, as we bring you live coverage of AEW Collision, continuing a big day for wrestling after WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE earlier today (Rollins vs McIntyre was pretty neat!). Hope you enjoyed the show if you tuned in!

Lucha Underground fans will no doubt be stoked for tonight’s card, as AR Fox is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland. Their Hell of War match back at Ultima Lucha Tres was one of my favorite matches of 2017, and while tonight’s offering won’t be quite as wild, we can expect a great outing from two guys who know each other so well.

Location: Wichita, KS

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Kevin Kelly

The pre-show promos return, hurray! Starks & Bill have words for LFI & FTR. Jake Roberts is here with Lance Archer, who reminds Darby Allin that Everybody dies! Allin says he can kill him but he’ll never die. Strickland has unfinished business – OH but Fox comes out of nowhere and attacks Strickland! They continue battling as the credits roll, NICE!!

Opening pyro goes off while Strickland and Fox battle down the ramp, this is so awesome. Strickland looks for a piledriver but Fox gets a back body drop on the ramp. Fox launches off the stage with a big cross body to take out Swerve on the floor below. The battle towards the ring and Swerve is rolled in as the bell rings.

Match One: Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox

Springboard attempt by Fox but Swerve heads outside…so Fox takes a run and hits a massive tope con hilo to the outside. Back in the ring they trade grounded punches. Enziguri to Swerve backs him into the corner. To the apron, they avoid each other with a slick series of reversals until Swerve catches Fox on a dive from the apron, pulling the legs. Fox is sent into the barricade on the outside now, before being brought back inside the ring.

On the apron, Swerve has Fox up for a DVD but no, countered. Fox tries for one, countered as well. They trade blows with Strickland in the ring, until Swerve biels Fox over and into the top turnbuckle. Swerve heads up top and looks for a superplex back into the ring, nails it. Both men recover on the canvas as we go to PIP.

Swervehas Fox hanging backwards off the apron, and hits a reverse DDT onto his own knee, and rolls Fox back in the ring. Swerve up top, diving forearm to the back.Fox up, looks for a cutter but is shrugged off. With Swerve on the apron, Fox hits the middle rope DDT, then jumps up top for the 450 splash. 1, 2, no!

Swervetakes back control, dropping Fox head first into the buckle….no, he’s back up, springboard seated spanish fly from Fox gets a 2 count. Fox elnows out of a half and half, then Swerve gets the step up kick to the back of the head for 2. Rollup by Fox! 1, 2, no. Swerve drives Fox knee first into the top turnbuckle and hits a huge spinning powerslam followed by the double stomp. 1, 2, 3!! Swerve picks up the win at 10:13.

Your winner by pinfall: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***1/4 – Really hot start to the show and a good opening match. They didn’t go overboard but packed some decent stuff into 10 minutes of in-ring time.

The Gates of Agony enter the ring and surround Fox but here come FTR! GoA and FTR go at it, and Swerve joins in too. Big Bill & Starks enter the fray and the numbers game starts to catch up with the faces. And then LFI run down to even the score! Wheeler extends the hand to Rush, but Rush doesn’t shake and LFI leave. There’s your preview of tonight’s main event. Meanwhile, House of Black are pictured up in the crowd watching FTR.

MJF speaks backstage after Dynamite this past Wednesday. Jay White is twice as stupid as MJF despite being in the business twice as long. MJF is at the pinnacle and he will prove at Full Gear that he’s better than Jay, and you know it.

Now we go to post-Dynamite comments from Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang. They told you so! They are truly elite. Who just pinned MJF? Who just pinned and beat the longest reigning AEW champion? And who will do it again at Full Gear? That would be him, Switchblade Jay White. White says the Collision Cowboys deserve a little break so the Gunns can have this week’s Collision off. Gunns up!