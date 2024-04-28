Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey everybody! It’s a slightly delayed edition of AEW Collision this evening, headed our way immediately following the NBA playoffs, but we’re once again treated to 3 straight hours of wrasslin’, with a live Rampage to follow.

Most notably, we have the first address from our new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. Having been slightly shafted on Dynamite in favor of other storylines, this should serve as some good damage control, potentially gaining more eyeballs due to the overspill from the playoffs.

We’ll also see the in-ring return of Rey Fenix, having just been cleared to return to action, and he’ll go one on one with The Beast Mortos in what should be a fun lucha showcase. Plus, the Grizzled Young Veterans make their AEW debut against The Acclaimed, and I’m all for some fresh faces in the tag division.

As if that wasn’t enough, AEW will also be providing a medical update on Tony Khan following the attack from Jack Perry and the Young Bucks at the end of Dynamite, and I’m intrigued to see how they play it. I loved seeing Tony selling it in the neck brace during the draft, I’m a sucker for that level of kayfabe.

Should be a fun one as always. Let’s get to it!

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Venue: Daily’s Place

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

The TrillerTV feed has gone live early so we can see/hear Bobby Cruise warming up the crowd. Bobby Cruise introduces Tony Khan, who comes out in his neck brace.

Tony says he feels blessed to be here today. Khan says he never thought he’d step into a wrestling ring and leave it the way he did this past Wednesday, but he’s lucky to have the support of those backstage and the support of the fans. Tony promises everyone will have an awesome time tonight as Bobby Cruise tells us we’re just a few minutes away from going live on TNT.

We cut to ringside as Collision officially goes live, and here comes Swerve Strickland!

Prince Nana says Strickland is the Boss of Bosses. The Anointed One in professional wrestling. One helluva wrestler. And he’s none other than the AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland. Swerve takes the mic.

Swerve reflects on the crazy week in AEW. A New Women’s TBS champion, Adam Cole can walk, Copeland got misted, Ospreay and Danielson tore the house down, Jack Perry returned and put his hands on Tony Khan. On top of that, the AEW tag champions gave Khan a piledriver. Swerve has done some terrible things in the past, but something about 4 elite guys beating up a non-fighter, that sounds like a bitch move to him.

But the most important thing that happened this week was Strickland making history and becoming the new AEW World champion. People walk around and call themselves the Best in the World, but the real best in the world is whoever holds this championship. He made sacrifices. The night he won that championship, he went to his daughter who told him she is proud of him but she feels like she doesn’t really know him. He can’t make up for lost time, but he can make sure that it was all worth it.

He has knocked down everyone AEW has put in front of him. So he wants to issue an open challenge, and he’ll even think about putting the title on the line. Whose house? The music of Claudio Castagnoli hits and out comes Big Swiss, suited and booted.

Claudio takes the mic and says ‘You’re On’. Swerve says he’ll seem him tonight in Whose House? Claudio snatches the mic back again and says it’s gonna be his. It’s made official: Claudio Castagnoli vs Swerve Strickland, for the AEW World Championship tonight!

We head back to this past Wednesday and the Jack Perry-Tony Khan in-ring meeting, and subsequent attack at the hands of The Elite.

Tony Schiavone says that Tony Khan has suffered multiple head and neck injuries, and doctors have advised him that he cannot travel. He will run AEW remotely from Jacksonville, and will not be travelling with the roster going forward. Nigel speculates that if something goes wrong, that means the EVPs will be running the show.

Match One: [Unified World Trios Championships] Bang Bang Gang vs Top Flight & Action Andretti

White and Dante begin this one as we get word that Rush will be returning tonight as well! Jay chops Dante in the corner, tags in Colten, who attacks the rest of Top Flight. Quick tags from the champions, Austin grabs the trunks of Dante, holding him there while Jay chops him. Darius mounts a comeback and hits a suicide dive to take out White on the floor. Darius in, atomic drop, kick to the head of Austin, and Andretti comes over the top rope to flip onto Colten. Rope assisted flatliner on Austin gets a 2.

White with a running clothesline on the outside to Darius, nailing a gourdbuster on the apron to follow up, and that gets a 2 count. The Gunns head out into the crowd to do their shtick from the Covid era of Dynamites, amazing. They chant away as White battles Darius on the outside. Darius tries to make the tag, falls short as the Gunns pull Martin and Andretti off the apron (a little late) and White capitalises. Colten misses a splash in the corner and the tag to Andretti is made. Back elbows to the Gunns, springboard back elbows to follow up. Split legged moonsault misses but he rolls through, Spanish Fly gets a 2 on Austin. Dante with a step up tope con hilo over the ropes to take out the Bang Bang Gang on the floor below.

Assisted tornado DDT connects for Darius, standing moonsault for Action gets a 2. Colten distracts the ref, White crotches Action, and White goes for the BladeRunner but Dante dives in, straight into a uranage. 3:10 to Yuma on Dante connects. Half and half avoided by Action! John Woo kick connects, Action heads to the apron, springboard 450 misses, White catches him with the Bladerunner, which gets the 3 count.

Winners and STILL Unified World Trios Champions: The Bang Bang Gang

Time: 11:13

Rating: ***1/4 – This really picked up in the second half with some strong back and forth. I’m enjoying the presentation of the Bang Bang Gang right now; the Gunns have stepped things up as of late, and Jay White always functions on top form.

Up next, Rey Fenix faces The Beast Mortos.

Back from commercial, the House of Black say they now have two wins over the TNT champion. Copeland will find out what’s next when the rest of the world finds out.

Match Two: Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) vs The Beast Mortos

Into the corner they go, Mortos tosses him in and follows up with some hard chops and slaps. Mortos catches him on a crossbody, Fenix slips out, but can’t avoid a big powerslam. Torneo through the ropes goes Mortos, landing on his feet! Mortos gets Rey back in the ring, clotheslines in the corner. Spin kick from Rey connects, but a Slingblade from Mortos and a crucifix follows, and a big lariat allows him to get the cover for 2. Leg DDT by Mortos, Rey kicks his way out of it but the Beast grapevines the legs and twists into a kneebar. Fenix rolls to the outside to break the hold.

On the outside, Mortos tugs at the mask in disrespect and drives him head and shoulder first into the ringpost. 1, 2, no. Again attempting to rip the mask, Mortos almost pulls it off. He wraps the leg around the bottom rope, relents but then charges with a shoulder block. They fight around ringside again, Mortos hitting an X-factor like move on the steel steps.

Back in the ring, Rey tries to fight back from his knees, but Mortos swats him down. Mortos gets Rey on his shoulders, Rey escapes but a headbutt from Mortos hits hard. Headscissors out of the corner from Rey, followed by a tiger feint roundhouse kick. Thrust kicks to a kneeling Mortos, Rey looks for a suplex but can’t get him up, eventually manages a twisting gutbuster, gets a 2 count, but the move damages his knee.

Pop up, kick to the back of the head almost standing on Mortos, springboard off the ropes but a HEADBUTT, maybe a spear in the sternum by Mortos! Mortos is sent hard to the floor, Fenix with a torneo off the top rope to the floor below! Mortos is rolled back in, Rey dives in, Morots catches him, sit out lungblower! Modified Widow’s Peak, 1 2, no!

Thrust kick from Fenix, and again. Rey walks the rope into a PK and ascends the opposite buckles. Frog splash! 1, 2, NO. Victory roll by Rey Fenix, 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Rey Fenix

Time: 15:12

Rating: ***1/4 – A bit scrappy in some of the earlier exchanges but they had some neat spots, and Rey Fenix looks on top form in his return. They probably tried to cram in a little too much, but at least you could never accuse them of half-assing it!

We recap the Best Friends fallout, leading to Chuck Taylor vs Trent Beretta in a Parking Lot Fight on Rampage tonight.

Orange Cassidy is backstage with Arkady Aura, and he says he’s still working through all of the things Trent said to him. He’s afraid of what Chuck and Trent will do to each other. Kris Statlander appears and says ‘he needs us’ and they head off together.

Match Three: Rush vs The Guv’nor Martin Stone

German suplex and a running knee to the face sends Stone to the floor. Rush runs him into the barricade a few times and then brings a steel chair into the ring. The ref disposes of the chair, allowing Rush to grab a cable and whip Stone with it. Rush pulls the straps down on Stone’s chest, chops him hard, right hand to follow, and he biels Stone into the buckles. Diving right hand, BULL’S HORNS. 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Rush

Time: 2:19

Rating: N/R – Dominant victory. Welcome back, Rush. He could fit nicely into a Continental Crown feud with Okada right about now.

Post-match, Rush returns to the ring and continues the assault, connecting with another Bull’s Horns. Rush hits the LFI pose in the ring as we head to commercial.

Arkady Aura is with Serena Deeb backstage. Deeb says her message is simple. Storm is one of the greatest champions we’ve had in AEW. Deeb is the obvious number one contender, undefeated. Failure is not an option for The Professor. Everyone tells her how great she is, so now it’s time to prove it. She needs to become AEW Women’s Champion.

Match Four: Toni Storm (w/ Mariah May & Luther) vs Anna Jay

Storm grabs a headlock and thrusts her hips with every squeeze. Side headlock takedown, leg scissor by Anna. Jabs by Storm, back leg kick by Anna and a hip attack of her own. Lou Thesz Press by Storm! Hip attack from Storm, repeatedly. Mariah May mocks Anna, as Storm hits a hip attack on the apron, sending Anna Jay into Mariah. Neckbreaker by Anna over the ropes sends Storm to the floor.

Back in the ring, Anna chokes Storm over the middle rope. May has a ‘Timeless Time’ sign from the crowd, Anna grabs it and rips it in half! Anna and Toni trade forearms and chops, Anna getting the upper hand, until they collide heads and both fall to the mat. Back elbow by Storm, back stabber in the corner and a DDT. Fisherwoman’s suplex, 1, 2, no!

Anna gets a Gory Special for a 2 count of her own. She looks for a uranage, countered, Sky High! 1, 2, no. Queenslayer locked in by Anna! Storm manages to get to her feet though and drops backwards to break the hold. Storm hits the hip attack in the corner, STORM ZERO! 1, 2, 3.

Winner: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm

Time: 9:21

Rating: *** – Solid work from Anna Jay, but Storm is on a roll and her character work peppered throughout her matches makes her seem leagues above her competition. This ended up being pretty good!

Chuck Taylor is preparing for the Parking Lot Fight, and tells Orange Cassidy that no matter what happens out there, he doesn’t want them to interfere, he has to do this on his own. Chuck cuddles his dog before giving it back to OC and returning to his preparations.

Match Five: The Acclaimed (w/ Daddy Ass) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Gibson controls the arm of Caster and tags in Drake, who continues working the arm. Sunset flip into the neckbreaker/backstabber combo for the Acclaimed as Bowens is tagged in. Tag to Gibson, double team clothesline takes Bowens down. Suplex attempt blocked by Bowens and he gets a vertical suplex of his own. Jawbreaker by Gibson, Acclaimed with a swinging neckbreaker.

Drake cuts out the legs of Caster, Gibson drops to the mat and Drake launches off his back to take out Bowens on the apron. Gibson holds Caster on the outside, Drake springboards from the ring, sending Caster into a backbreaker on the outstretched knee of Gibson. GYV double team Caster in their corner, sunset flip attempt from Caster, but Gibson tags in Drake before he falls backwards. Caster is brought outside again, suicide dive from Drake to the outside! Gibson back in the ring with a uranage, maintains arm control and tags in Drake, who cuts the ring off. Max dives under a leg lariat and tags in Bowens!

House of fire from Bowens, slingshot Fameasser to Gibson. Caster and Bowens hit a volley of offense on Drake. Scissor Me Timbers! Double team bomb 1, 2, no! OH GOD GYV throw Caster to the ramp and he lands on the lighting rig, ouch. Snapmare by Bowens, PK. Bowens and Gibson fight now, lungblower in the corner by Gibson! Drake on the opposite side, COAST TO COAST!! 1, 2, NO!! Bowens kicks out!

GYV start jawing with Billy Gunn on the outside, who takes his shirt off. Caster pushes Drake off the apron from the momentary distraction. Mic Drop! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Time: 12:09

Rating: ***1/2 – GYV looked GOOD here, I’d assume TK has already signed them, but if not, he needs to put pen to paper STAT! Very giving performance from the Acclaimed in what was almost an extended squash until the closing minutes.