Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Hey everyone! It’s Theo Sambus here, raring to go for your live coverage of Collision on the final stop before AEW Dynasty tomorrow night. We’ve got another double whammy tonight, this time with Collision followed by a live Rampage, and both cards are chock full of various previews for the PPV.

The Elite take on the team of FTR and Pac in Trios action, which serves as a nice warmup for Pac vs Okada and the tag team Ladder match. We’re also due to see a Bunkhouse Brawl between the BCC and Will Ospreay’s stablemates in Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher…kind of wild that Danielson is competing in a match like that just 24 hours before the big Ospreay encounter, right?! Danielson is not taking any shortcuts in his final full-time year of action!

Elsewhere, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe get their warmup match as a trio, coming together to face Top Flight & Action Andretti…but will the House of Black happily sit on the sidelines or will they make their presence felt before the PPV?

If that wasn’t enough for you, yes, Skye Blue is back in singles action on Collision. You can all breathe again now.

Location: Peoria, IL

Venue: Peoria Civic Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

Opening credits roll, pyro goes off, and Bobby Cruise is in the ring to introduce the opening contest.

Match One: [Trios Match] Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs Top Flight & Action Andretti

Andretti seemingly mocks Briscoe with a crane kick pose, but Mark takes early control of the arm. Sunset flip by Andretti but Briscoe grabs a headlock out of it. Tilt-a-whirl headscissors and a dropkick from Andretti, followed by a twisting inside torneo off the middle rope. Briscoe fires back with chops, and tags in Copeland. Copeland and Briscoe get the double shoulder block takedown. Andretti with the handspring back elbow, knocks Copeland down and tags in Darius. Backslide on Copeland gets 2. Dropkick by Darius, tag to Dante, double teaming from Top Flight with a clothesline-senton combination. Dante tries to flip into the ring but Copeland catches him with a running powerslam.

In comes Kingston! Headbutts to Dante but Dante comes back with a flipping senton from the ropes. Eddie tags in Briscoe who suplexes Dante in the corner and gets a rising uranagi. Copeland back in, repeated clotheslines in the corner and a running boot knocks Dante to the mat. Eddie in, stalling suplex plants Dante. Machine gun chops in the corner and Eddie gives a little ‘suck it’ gesture to the rest of Top Flight. Dante gets a tiaris, allowing him to get the tag to Darius. Briscoe in too but Darius is the house of fire, tornado DDT on Copeland, catching Briscoe in a DDT at the same time. Andretti flips onto Copeland on the floor, Dante with a suicide dive to the outside too. Briscoe gets an exploder on Darius, and one on Action. Tag to Kingston, assisted DDT by Darius, standing shooting star by Action and Copeland saves the pinfall attempt.

All 6 men come to a standoff and all go down with stereo clotheslines. Andretti gets an enziguri on Kingston. Impaler on Dante, Jay Driller on Darius. Backfist to the Future on Andretti and a SPEAR from Copeland. FROGGY BOW by Briscoe, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Adam Copeland, Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston

Time: 12:14

Rating: ***1/4 – A slightly odd pairing of teams due to both being firmly fan favorites, but this was the usual fun opener we can expect from Saturday nights on Collision. Top Flight got a surprising amount of offense in, but this serves as the tune-up for tomorrow, and Copeland, Briscoe & Kingston showed some good in-ring solidarity.

The lights go out post-match, and a video appears on the screen with Buddy Matthews applauding them for an impressive victory. In 24 hours, the House of Black eradicate all their dreams at Dynasty. Black says they will dig deep and reach Copeland’s darkest fears until he wonders if he’s close to Hell. Black says Hell is where the heart is. Haha Kingston looks perplexed by that.

After recapping recent events between Samoa Joe & Swerve Strickland, we head back to ringside as Powerhouse Hobbs makes his way out.

Match Two: Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Don Callis) vs CJ Esparza

Pray for Esparza. CJ hits some body blows but gets his head clotheslined off in response. CJ is tossed to the floor. Hobbs grabs him and slams him on the ring apron a couple of times as Callis tells him to “rack him”. Hobbs gets him in the Torture Rack and good Lord he almost rips him in half as the referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Time: 1:20

Rating: N/R – OK I like the Torture Rack as a finisher for Hobbs, that looked great.

Don Callis takes the mic after the match and says the Don Callis Family is the talk of the town right now. Callis says everyone knows Callis was directly responsible for Kenny Omega winning the IWGP title, and for Omega vs Jericho happening in the Tokyo Dome, and NJPW said they owed him a favor. Callis said he waited 6 years to cash in the favor he had with NJPW. He can announce that the match on Dynamite next week between Moxley and Hobbs will now be for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, and it will finally come home to the Don Callis Family.