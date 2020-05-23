Join 411’s Live AEW Double or Nothing Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s AEW Double or Nothing 2020 Report. We are LIVE(ish?) in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida. Excalibur and Taz are the hosts for the Buy In Show, and they start by breaking down the entire card.



Buy In Show Match

AEW World Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders’ Match

Private Party vs. Best Friends



Kassidy and Taylor start the match, and Taylor immediately catches Kassidy with an arm wringer. Kassidy kips up into an arm wringer of his own, but Taylor counters into a side headlock takedown. Taylor makes the tag to Trent as Kassidy makes the tag to Quen. Quen goes to the standing side head lock and then levels Trent before hitting a standing moonsault. Trent fights back to his feet and hits a modified northern lights suplex before making the tag to Taylor. Trent and Taylor go for a double back body drop, but Quen puts on the brakes. Kassidy and Trent get the tags, and Trent catches Kassidy with a back suplex. Trent whips Kassidy to the ropes, but Kassidy connects with a tornado DDT on the rebound. Kassidy muscles Trent to the corner and makes the tag to Quen. Trent chops the chest before heading to the outside. Kassidy whips Trent to the barricade, but Trent charges back toward him and levels Kassidy with a spear. Quen rolls Trent back into the ring and heads up top, but Trent heads up top with him. Taylor slides under Trent for a superplex / electric chair drop combination. Taylor gets the tag and hits a scoop slam. Taylor follows up with an elbow drop but only gets a one count. Trent gets the tag and hit a snap suplex for a two count. Taylor gets the tag and connects with a running back elbow shot in the corner. Taylor goes for a swinging DDT, but Quen blocks. Quen makes the hot tag to Kassidy as Taylor tags Trent. Kassidy connects with a head kick over the top rope before making the quick tag back to Quen. Kassidy locks in a camel clutch, and Quen leaps over him to connect with a double stomp to the back of Trent’s head. Quen makes the quick tag back to Kassidy, but Trent breaks free and tags Taylor. Kassidy and Quen work over Taylor in the corner, but Taylor levels them both and makes the tag to Trent. Taylor and Trent hug it out in the middle of the ring, but Kassidy and Quen hit a code breaker / shooting star press combination to regain control. Quen and Taylor gets the tags and slug it out in the middle of the ring. Taylor makes the quick tag back to Trent, but Kassidy and Quen catch Taylor with the G9 in tribute to Shad Gaspard. Quen connects with a shooting star press to Trent, but Taylor pulls Quen out of the ring to break the pin. Quen heads back into the ring, but Taylor catches him with a short clothesline for a two count. Quen hits an enzuigiri to the ribs and tags Kassidy. Kassidy connects with an enzuigiri of his own and takes Trent up top before making the tag to Quen. Quen goes for Gin and Juice, but Trent counters into a rollup for a two count. Trent and Taylor hit Strong Zero, and that’s enough to finally get the three count.

Match Result: Trent defeats Marq Quen with Strong Zero.

Match Length: 15:21

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

The Buy In Show wraps up with a video package for Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship.



Casino Ladder Match

Darby Allin vs. Colt Cabana vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Joey Janela vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Kip Sabian vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Luchasaurus



Kazarian and Sky are the first two entrants in the match. The both immediately slide out of the ring and each bring a ladder back into the ring. They decide not to simultaneously climb ladders and instead both dump their ladders back out of the ring. The lock up, and Kazarian locks in a standing side head lock. Sky goes for a stomp, but Kazarian evades. Kazarian runs the ropes but collides awkwardly with Sky in the middle of the ring. Kip Sabian is #3. Jimmy Havoc brings a ladder into the ring as Sabian is still making his way to the ring. Havoc sets the ladder on the bottom ropes, but Kazarian German suplexes Havoc onto the ladder. Sabian sets Sky on the ring steps and climbs a massive ladder at ringside, but he rushes into the ring to stop Kazarian from climbing toward the chip. Darby Allin is #4. Allin takes out Kazarian, Sky, and Sabian in rapid succession to start. Allin uses a ladder to bridge the apron and the barricade. Allin sets Kazarian on the bridging ladder and climbs a huge ladder with his skateboard. Allin dives off the ladder with his skateboard, but Kazarian slides off the ladder, and Allin crashes through the ladder, seemingly injuring his knee in the process. Orange Cassidy is #5. Cassidy slowly makes his way to the ring but seems discouraged when he realizes he can’t reach the chip with out a ladder. Cassidy tries to set up a ladder but fail miserably. Cassidy seems genuinely confused by the mechanics of a ladder. Colt Cabana is #6. Cabana shoves Cassidy out of the ring and successfully sets up the ladder. Cabana climbs, but Kazarian and Sky tip the ladder. Cassidy drop kicks Kazarian and Sky out of the ring and follows up with a suicide dive. Joey Janela is #8. Janela dives off the stage to take out Kazarian, Sky, and Cassidy. Janela heads up top and connects with a diving drop kick to Cabana. Kazarian climbs a ladder, but Janela grabs a chair and connect with a chair shot to the back to halt Kazarian’s progress. Sabian tries to climb, but Janela pulls him back down to the mat. Luchasaurus is #8. Luchasaurus levels Sky with a spinning knee shot and then release powerbombs Sabian over the top rope onto several other competitors. Luchasaurus choke slams Kazarian and then heads up top with Allin. Allin hits a Code Red off the second rope. Brian Cage is the surprise final entrant! Cage slams Allin into a ladder and launches him out of the ring. Cage slams Sabian to the mat and suplexes Janela over the top rope. Kazarian tries to climb, but Cage pulls him off the ladder. Cage starts to climb, but Cassidy hops onto his back. Cage climbs with Cassidy on his back, but the other competitors pulls them back down to the mat. All of the competitors gang up on Cage, and Kazarian and Sky slam a ladder into his face. Everyone buries Cage under a pile of ladders and barricades outside of the ring. They grab a giant poker chip and drop it on top of the pile to make sure Cage won’t escape. Sky uses a ladder to trap Cabana in the corner, and Sabian hits a coast-to-coast into the ladder and Cabana. Kazarian tries to climb, but Cassidy catches him with a rising elbow strike. Cassidy and Sabian climb opposite sides of the ladder, but Cassidy knocks Sabian back down to the mat. Penelope Ford climbs the ladder, but Cassidy knocks her back down into Sabian’s arms. Havoc pulls Cassidy off the ladder, but Chuck Taylor and Trent make the save and pull Havoc out of the ring. Luchasaurus tries to choke slam Cassidy, but Cassidy breaks free. Cassidy tries to choke slam Luchasaurus, but Marko Stunt arrives with a tiny ladder to assist Luchasaurus with a double choke slam. Janela lifts Cassidy and hits a running death valley driver off the apron onto the giant poker chip that’s still covering Cage. Kazarian and Sky climb opposite sides of a ladder in the middle of the ring, but Luchasaurus tips the ladder. Cage finally escapes his prison and heads back into the ring. Luchasaurus and Cage slug it out in the middle of the ring, but Cage gest the best of it and powerbombs Luchasaurus into a ladder. Cage climbs a ladder, but Allin heads back into the ring. Cage sets Allin on a ladder and then tosses both Allin and the ladder out of the ring. Cage climbs and finally retrieves the chip to win the match.

Match Result: Brian Cage retrieves the chip to win the match.

Match Length: 28:25

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



MJF w/ Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy



Jungle Boy levels MJF with a shoulder block, so MJF rolls to the outside to regain his composure. MJF heads back into the ring, but Jungle Boy catches him with the body scissors. Jungle Boy rolls into the full mount and goes to work with the ground and pound offense. MJF whips Jungle Boy to the corner and then fakes a knee injure to take control of the match. MJF locks in a side head lock on the mat, but Jungle Boy fights back to his feet and breaks free. Jungle Boy ducks a punch and connects with a springboard crossbody, but MJF fights back with a back elbow shot. MJF follows up with a back breaker and then whips Jungle Boy hard into the corner for a two count. MJF chokes Jungle Boy in the corner, but Jungle Boy reverses positions and connects with a European uppercut. MJF has done a lot of damage to Jungle Boy’s left arm, so Jungle Boy is essentially fighting with only one arm at this point. Jungle Boy hits the ropes and connects with a rolling double handed chop. The action spills to the outside, and Jungle Boy connects with three consecutive dives to the outside. Jungle Boy rolls MJF back into the ring and hits a springboard moonsault DDT for a two count. MFJ fights back with a double stomp to the injured arm before trading chops with Jungle Boy in the middle of the ring. MJF hits the ropes but eats a super kick followed by a destroyer. Jungle Boy locks in a crossface, but his injured arm gives out. MJF bites the fingers to break free, but Jungle Boy delivers a poison rana on the apron. Jungle Boy rolls MJF back into the ring and heads up top, but MJF grabs the referee’s leg, causing her to shake the ropes, causing Jungle Boy to crotch himself on the top turnbuckle. MJF heads up top with Jungle Boy, but Jungle Boy hits an avalanche Liger bomb for a two count. MJF tries to lift Jungle Boy, but his back gives out. MJF goes for a backslide pin, but Jungle Boy kicks out at two. MJF connects with several elbow shots to Jungle Boy’s injured arm. MJF and Jungle Boy trade rollup pins, but MJF is the one who ends up with the three count.

Match Result: MJF defeats Jungle Boy with a rollup pin.

Match Length: 17:34

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½