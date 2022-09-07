Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

As I’m sure we all know, shit went down this weekend, but I’d much rather focus on the super awesome return of MJF, and it appears AEW is doing the same, as they start the show covering his return.

We move to Tony Khan and his address. He says that following All Out, he was forced to vacate the World Championship AND The Trios Championship. Tonight, we see Death Triangle go against Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends go at it for the titles.

Regarding the main title, we will get a Grand Slam Tournament of Champions.

Page vs Bryan,

Sammy Guevara vs Darby Allin

Winner of Page v Danielson faces Jericho and Winner of Sammy v Darby faces Jon Moxley,

Then we get the finals

Well I’ll be damned…

Here comes MJF!

MJF comes out in a Bills Jersey, and the crowd loves him. MJF drops to his knees in appreciation, then says The Devil is Back. He asks who is excited to see MJF. The greatest quarterback of all time, Josh Allen, is from Buffalo.

Anyway, last time we saw him, he may have said some offensive stuff, but he thinks we can all agree that he didn’t mean it, he was just kidding.

He LOVES AEW, he’ll never leave. He starts an AEW chant. The crowd obliges. When he called us all stupid marks, he didn’t mean it. Without us, there’s no him. So how bout a round of applause for ourselves.

Tony Schiavone: “What are we watching?”

Lol. He now wants to address the elephant in the room. As we know, the World Title has been vacated. There will be a tournament to crown the new champion, and he knows one guy who deserves that championship. MJF is all about working smart, not hard, so he wont be in the tournament. He has a chip that gives him a title shot any time he wants. Also, Tony is paying him a boatload of money.

MJF says if there is one thing to be true, it’s that now we may think we are in dark times, but they are not. What they need is leadership, and he cant think of one person more trustworthy—

He has a story about Moses, a wise Jew with an M-name. He’s not saying he is Moses, HE IS BETTER THAN MOSES! He will win the title because his name is MJF and he is better than us and we know it.

JON MOXLEY appears to disagree. He is shown making his way to the ring.

He quickly tells MJF he is full of crap.

MJF calls him Jonathan, and says MJF isn’t being sincere….in front of these fat lard asses who have the worst football team in the US!!!!???

MJF rips the jersey off and wipes his ass with it.

MJF: “JOSH ALLEN SUCKS!”

MJF tells Jon he doesn’t know if he’s a lil woozy, considering he went to sleep on Sunday, but maybe he’s got a point. Maybe MJF doesn’t care about AEW or these people, and maybe he finds the AEW Title nothing more than a bargaining chip. Maybe he takes that title to a real wrestling company, with real fans, and real wrestlers like his friend and hero, Cody Rhodes! Hahahahaaha.

Maybe, just maybe, he gets to work for a real boss – the only Khan in pro wrestling that is worth a damn, because to quote the greatest wrestler of all time, “That is what’s best for business.”

Jon slaps the mic out of MJFs hand.

Jon tells MJF this is not the time or place and he is in no mood. MJF needs to leave now or he will make MJF leave.

Jon removes his jacket, MJF looks to unbutton his shirt. MJF removes his shirt, lookin mighty fine, I might add. His arm is stuck in his shirt, and he plays it off incredibly well. He then leaves the ring in anger.

Jon tells MJF his theme music sucks, then turns his attention to the crowd. He says he is pissed off, he is embarrassed about many things, but none more than the fact that he lost the title. The belt itself is just leather and gold, but what it represents passion for this sport, for this business, for the fans and guys in the back. AEW and the title represent heroes during a pandemic when the world needed heroes, the dream and vision they all had, and they wanted to show the world just what wrestling could be. The Championship represents taking the dark and ugly side of this business and letting it die with an older generation. Means being better than he was the day before, even if it was just a little bit. Slaying demons. EVERYTHING HE LOVES ABOUT THIS BUSINESS.

On Sunday, he lost. That’s on him, that’s his fault, he got pinned. He missed the game-winning shot. He was supposed to be on vacation right now, until bout two days ago, but here is another chance for him – the tournament, a big rock to push to the top of the hill. Jericho, Danielson, Darby, Page, Sammy. He hypes them all up. A hell of a task at hand. But winners always want the ball when the game is on the line. He wants the ball, so he’s gonna take the shot. This isn’t just time to win, not just the fourth quarter, this is time to be a legend.

Our first match starts…NOW!!



Match 1: Death Triangle vs Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends

Penta and Orange to start! Penta does the whole glove removal thing, then mushes OC. OC gets mega hype from his glasses removal, and tossing them to Danhausen. He tries to put his hands in his pocket ut Penta kicks him. They do some rope work, Orange tries to flip up on his hands and gets kicked. Penta with a torture rack, spin into a rana from OC! Tag to Pac! HUGE KICK to OC! In comes Chuck to kick Pac, in comes Rey, Kick from Trent to Rey, kick from Penta, Best Friends on the outside, Death Triangle hit the ropes, Best Friends in and send htem all flying over the top rope! Trent and Chuck catapult Orange over the top rope onto all of Death Triangle outside!

Winner:



Total Rating:

Match Time: