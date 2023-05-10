Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I may be SUPER late to the party, but that TV Show Succession is pretty bad ass…

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Good God Almighty, we are starting off HOT!

Double Jeopardy Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs Rey Fenix

Whichever person wins gets a title shot against the loser.

We get some back and forth before Claudio slows things down with a gutwrench. He tries to shoulder Rey, but Rey flies off with an arm drag. He springboards into the clutches of Claudio, Rey escapes, gets shoved to the corner, kicks out, and Claudio with a tilt-a-whirl! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Rey to the corner, high kick. Another. Rey to the apron, Claudio stops him from climbing so Rey hits some rights. Springboard, to the 2nd buckle, back to the top, diving rana and lands on his feet! Damn! Claudio to the outside. SUICIDE DIVE FROM REY!!! ANOTHER!!! Rey with a third, but Claudio CATCHES HIM IN A PRESS!!! Good golly! He drops Rey on the barricade chest first. Claudio tries for a suplex, but Rey knees the top of the dome. Rey gets dumped to the apron, hits Claudio with a elbow to the back of the head then walks the barricade to hit a rana!

Both men back in the ring. Claudio drops Rey with a suplex. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Claudio with a fireman’s. He heads to the corner and walks up with Rey on his shoulders. Claudio on the 2nd rope, presses Rey up, Rey elbows out, lands on the apron. Springboard. RANA! Rey tries for a Code Red, Claudio holds on, flips Rey forward, then hits a huge clothesline! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Rey rolls to the outside. Claudio follows. Uppercut on the outside. Fireman’s to Rey. Claudio presses Rey into the air and sends him flying into the crowd.

We are BACK from a commercial, and Rey is being sent over the apron. He lands on his fet, chop to Claudio. Rey climbs the corner, Claudio hits a big uppercut then gutwrench tosses Rey off the top rope! Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Claudio lifts Rey by the chin, so Rey chops him. Claudio with a love tap, asking for another chop. Rey hits one, uppercut to Rey,chop to Claudio, knee to Rey, hits the ropes, hook kick misses, but Rey hits a superkick!!! Another big kick from Rey. He rolls and hits a CUTTER!! Claudio to the outside. Rey hops to the top rope and flies with a beautiful moonsault! Rey sends Claudio into the ring. He hops ot the apron, flies off the top and Claudio hits a huge uppercut! He lifts Claudio, Ric—NO!!! CODE RED TO CLAUDIO!!!! 1….2…..NO!!!! Claudio with an uppercut, hook kick from Rey sends Claudio to the ropes, he rebounds with a lariat, but Rey ducks under, and gets a kick right under the chin!!! Cover to Claudio! 1…2…..NO!!! Rey lifts Claudio, gets him to the shoulders, struggling as he does it. Claudio drops down, torture rack driver! Cover!!! 1……2……NO!!!!

Claudio pulls Rey into the center of the ring! Elbows to the chest over and over and over again!!! Straight jacket, into a Ricola Bomb! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli

BRIIIIIIISSSSSCOOOOOEEEEEEE!!!!!!!! That shit was bonkers!

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 14:28

Backstage, we see some sexy calves walking towards us. Renee stops the calves as we see they belong to Miro. She asks what brings him back, and he says nothing. Instead, enters the office of Tony Khan.

MJF wants to talk about the pillars. He says thes four mens came out of nowhere. Sammy is Ringo, talented and stupid. Jungle Boy is the definite George while Darby is Lennon, then there’s MJF. Paul. The best. The person that will have the most longevity, and the gap between him and the three of them has only gotten bigger and bigger. He is begging them to step up to the plate. He has accomplished so much. Moxley, Punk, Jericho, Rhodes, Danielson. What have they done? He was in the best matches, he will be in the best Four Way in the history of pro-wrestling. Every great moment in this sport has one thing in common – him. His reign of terror has just begun.