Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

BOOM! Goes the Dynamite! What better way to start the show than with the best wrestler on the planet, Orange Cassidy.

He has a mic!

OC takes in some cheers then says, “Hey!” He says thank you. They told him to stay home. He was like, nah, he’s not gonna do that. He will be here every week, title or no title, because he is Freshly Squeezed Orange Cassidy and he does not have a catchphrase.

He heads to the back, and here comes Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, who walk past.

AEW International Championship Match

AR Fox vs Jon Moxley

AR corners Jon with some chops, then Jon reverses and mounts for some punches. Jon rubs his fist against the forehead and whips AR into the corner. Reversal! AR gets sent over the ropes, he hits a right, springboard and a dropkick to Jon! AR hits the ropes as Jon rolls out. AR flies over the top rope with a splash! AR rolls Jon into the ring then tries to springboard but Jon hits an uppercut. Hard forearm to AR, he heads to the apron. Jon tries for a piledriver. AR stuffs it. Jon rakes the back. Hooks up the head and sends AR into the ring then hits a shoulder, but AR kicks the chest and dives with a DDT! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Jon is outside! AR follows! Kick from Jon, he sends AR into the ringpost then over the barricade.

WE are back and both men are on their knees after exchanging some kicks. They stand, and AR tries for some clotheslines, but Jon blocks the third. AR kiks, kick again, neckbreaker from AR. He kips up as Jon stands in the corner. AR rushes the corner with a back elbow and Jon locks in a rear naked choke. AR backs inot the corner hard. He rolls Jon into the center, rolls alongside with him, hits a cutter, and covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Jon rolls to the outside. AR springboards onto the apron, Jon grabs for the legs, AR hops over, kicks Jon, then runs up the ringpost and hits a moonsault! Damn. Tight. He sends Jon into the ring, climbs the top rope. 450 splash! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!! AR tries to cover again, but Jon rolls into a wrist lock then dives elbows into the chest and chin over and over.

Jon stands AR up, hits the ropes, Fox with an enziguri, Jon staggers, AR hits the ropes. KING KONG LARIAT! DEATH RIDER! Cover! 1…2….3!!!!



Winner: Jon Moxley

I know some people may complain about how much offense AR got in, but that’s one of the things I rather enjoy about AEW. These guys were signed for a reason, and AR did not slouch here. Solid ass opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 8:13

Darby Allin runs into the ring to help AR up and holds up his hand. We see Nick Wayne on the tron, alone, and watching the screen…until Christian and Luchasaurus walk up to tell him that he watched some footage of Nick’s dad, and he was worse than he thought. He tells Nick if he wants a mentor, he should be looking at Christian. He also tells his mom to say hi for him.

Up next, Kris Statlander with an open challenge!

TBS Championship Match

Kris Statlander vs Emi Sakura

Kris misses a right, Emi with a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Tiger Driver from Emi for 1..2…NO!!! Emi screams while Kris runs to the apron. Emi with a huge chop to Kris. Emi rushes with a crossbody, sending Kris flying off the apron. Kris sits against the steps and Emi hits another running crossbody against them! Emi rolls Kris into the ring and covers for 1.2..NO!!! Chops from Emi. Kris fires back. They go back and forth until Kris hits a double chop. Emi stops a whip, hits a back elbow, lariat to Kris knocks her on her ass. They crash in the middle of the ring, Kris hits a clothesline, Emi returns the favor, then they collide at the same time in the middle of the ring. Kris ends up on the apron as the ref hits 4. Kris stands, shoulder to Emi. She hangs Emi up. Kris flies over the top rope with an elbow drop. Side slam from Emi. Double underhook to Kris, She flips Kris upside down, stays for a minute, then hits a backbreaker! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Emi to the top rope. Kris grabs her, sits her on her shoulders then drops her face first.

Kris hits the ropes. Rolling lariat! She lifts Emi, Wednesday Night Fever! Cover! 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Kris Statlander

Good Lord, Emi came out on a mission. This surprised the shit out of me, and a few more of these will help solidify Kris’ reigns.

Total Rating:

Match Time:

A video package goes over Roderick Strong’s relationship with his parents. Apparently, mom was a drug addict, and dad was a drinker. His sister left. Wrestling gave him a chance, an opportunity. No one judged him. So when people say wrestling is just a business, it’s not to him. It is his everything. But Adam already knew that. He grew up alone, and he will win the tournament alone. That starts tonight.

He is backed by The Kingdom who sit behind him for support.

Don Callis comes out for commentary.

Jericho and Sammy are in action next.

Le Sex Gods vs Aussie Open

Jericho and Davis to start. Lockup. Davis backs Jericho into the corner. Jericho with a thumb to the eye! Chop! Another! Another! Whip to Davis, Davis knocks Jericho down. Davis grabs Jericho, sends him into the corner. HUGE chop! Jericho shoves Davis into the corner, then attacks the back. Tag to Sammy. Double shoulder tackle sedns Davis down hard. WE get the Sex Gods pose. They grab Dacis, Davis flips out, hits a double clothesline. Davis sends Sammy into the corner with some Snake Eyes. Tag to Fletcher, who hits a body slam. Chop from Sammy. Chop from Fletcher. Sammy takes over, whip, hop over, back flip over, dropkick to Fletcher, and it was a little low. Sammy drags Fletcher to the corner, stomps the mid, tags in Jericho. They double team with a suplex.

We are BACK and Sammy is hurtin. Davis flips him back ,and he tags in Jericho who attacks Davis, sends Fletcher outside, goes back to Davis. Davis sends Jericho t othe apron, Jericho holds on, flies off the top. GOOZLE!! In comes Fletcher! Double elbows to the head! Tag from Fletcher! Sammy to the top rope! Fletcher runs with an uppercut but Sammy stops Davis with a Cutter!! Fletcher whips Jericho. CODEBREAKER FROM JERICHO! COVER! 1..2….NO!!! Aussie Open outside. Sammy hits the ropes. He dives over the top onto them! Jericho is in the ring. The crowd wants Jericho to fly! Jericho springboards, and lands on Sammy with the help of Aussie Open! They take turns kicking Jerichos’ face in. Fletcher grabs Sammy, Davis grabs Jericho, they run around opposite sides of the ring and collide near the announce table!

Davis sends Jericho into the ring! Aussie Arrow from both men to Jericho! Davis covers! 1.2…NO!! Tag to Fletcher. Whip to Jericho. In comes Sammy to hit a Spanish Fly to Davis, who was whipped into it by Fletcher. Jericho kicks Fletcher out of the corner, he tries for the head, but Jericho takes out the legs! He wants Walls! Fletcher spins Jericho away. HUGE KICK to the chin of Jericho! Runinng kick to Jericho! Fletcher locks the head, lifts up. BRAINBUSTER! Cover! 1..2……NO!!! Stiff forearm from Fletcher.

Whip. Jericho kicks, tries for an axe, Sammy on the apron, Fletcher ducks! Jericho hits Sammy off the apron! JUDAS EFFECT TO FLETCHER! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

Daaaaaamn, Aussie Open did some work here. They totally carried this match.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:26

Jericho celebrates by holding Sammy’s hand up, but Sammy pulls himself away. They start a shoving match. Sammy is over it. He leaves as security comes in. Sammy leaves through the crowd. Jericho seems frustrated.

Ricky Starks with a hell of an aftermatch promo.

Backstage, Konosuke Takeshita is backstage with Don Callis. There is a covered frame by Renee’s side. Don says Takeshita is the new big dog. He will unveil Takeshita’s new target next week.

MJF is here!

MJF cuts his music short. He’s got some shit to say. Little known fact; when he was trying to make a name for himself on the indies, he lived here in Indiana. Who’s Your Daddy, he asks Indiana, and they struggle a bit to get on equal footing, but eventually settle on MJF. He says he’s chubbed up.

This past Sunday, Cole and he defended their tag team titles and when he walked to the back, he was greeted by the mark Khan who told him he had to wrestle again on 9/20. But he realized that it was Grand Slam – The Devil’s Den, the Homestate. He’s comin back to New York, New York and he can assure whoever wins the tournament will find out the hard way that nobody is on the level of The Devil.

There is one person, he says, who may need to be taught a certain lesson.

That man cuts MJF off, because he fears no one, not even The Devil.

Samoa Joe asks for MJF to pardon the interruption, but he wanted a front row seat. What seems to be the problem, kid?

MJF smiles, tells Joe this must be embarrassing for him, he may have confused MJF’s music for an ice cream truck.

Joe smirks, tells MJF that’s good, but the last time he had anything to do with an ice cream truck, he was busy being the biggest star on the other company’s network. He poses the question one more time: “What’s the problem, kid?”

MJF notices that Joe called him kid twice. Creative. What’s funny about MJF, though, Joseph, is that MJF happens to be a little creative himself. He calls Joe “Pillsbury Joeboy” and “Samoa Dough.” MJF even goes so far as to call Joe’s dick small.

Joe says this is an interesting observation, considering his circumcision is still post-poned due to lack of stuff to work with. Joe wonders one more time, what is MJF’s problem, KID.

MJF gets in his face, says call him kid one more time, and he’ll knock his teeth down his throat.

MJF calms down, then says timeout. This is what Joe wants. He wants to skip the line. There is a whole tournament to face him.

The crowd “Fuck You Joe!”

Joe says they are all sounding like their mothers.

MJF wonders if we are ready for story time with MJF.

He was 19, and had a tryout in Brooklyn for the WWE. He knocked it out the park. He gets pulled to the side by William Regal. He irks a little, we know the story, he was told he was too young. Regal blew him off. We all know how that story ended. MJF knocked his British ass out and sent him packing back to NXT where he belongs. Funny enough, if Joe plays his cards right, Joe is next.

Later that evening, MJF was informed of an opportunity where he would walk a wrestling legend down to the ring. He was going to meet the most dangerous monster in the history of pro wrestling; the GREAT Samoa Joe. But, what did Joe do? He decided to take a 19 year old kid, just trying to do his job, and shoved him into a brick wall, and laughed.

MJF knows why Joe did that. He knows how scumbags think; after all, he is our scumbag. He did it because MJF was a kid, but he’s not anymore. He’s full grown. He is the champion. The best wrestler on God’s Green Earth. He is MJF.

He tells Joe to stay out of his way, or else, he. Is going to kill. Joe.

Why? Because his name is Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and he is better than Joe, and he knows it.

Joe says such a beautiful point, but there is one problem with it. Joe didn’t think of him as a kid when he pushed him, or someone he could do whatever he wanted to. He didn’t think Max was a kid, he thought he was a little bitch.

MJF has the diamond ring. He takes it off his pinky, puts it in his pocket, then slaps Joe in the face. Joe eats it, smirks. This must be Joe trying to be provoked. He wont take the bait. He’ll go through the tournament, he’ll beat everyone in it, and until then, have a nice day.

He allows MJF to leave the ring, but kicks the ropes just as MJF steps through them. Joe beats down on MJF then grabs his title and holds it high in the air.

MJF with a low blow!!!! He bites Joe’s forehead! Stomps in the corner over and over and over!!!! MJF rips his shirt off then runs…..RIGHT INTO AN STO! Joe grabs the head, corners MJF, sits him up top, and just as he sets up for Muscle Buster, here comes Adam Cole to for the save!

MJF is holding his neck, saying his left arm is numb. Medical staff pulls him out of the ring slowly. Doc helps him sit against the ropes. They walk him around the ring to the ramp as the crowd cheers.

But JOE has a mic. He says next time, he’ll tear MJF to pieces if he ever gets in front of him. Then calls MJF a bitch again.

As MJF and Cole walk up the ramp, Roderick Strong screams Adam Cole’s name in the mic as he and The Kingdom come down to the ring. Strong screams, “What about me?” Cole leaves to the back. Strong makes his way to the ring.

Roderick Strong vs Trent Barretta

LOCKUP! They wrestle on the mat till Trent gets to the ropes. They lockup again, with Strong cornering Trent. Strong trips Trent up, hooks the legs, tries to turns Trent but he slides to hold onto the leg, escapes, front face lock from Strong. Trent hits the ropes and jumps up high with double knees to Strong! Trent locks the head up, Strong escapes, chops Trent. Chop from Trent, one from Strong. They trade hard rights. Strong with a backbreaker. Strong locks the head, Trent with a side suplex. Trent rushes the corner with a back elbow. Tornado DDT to Strong! Strong rolls out of the ring, clutching his neck. The Kingdom check on him. Ref is asking if he’s ok. Trent comes out of the ring, but the ref holds him back. When Trent walks up the steps, Strong shoves him into the ringpost. DDT ONTO THE STEPS!!

We back and Trent hits a hell of a Death Valley Driver. He covers for 1..2.NO!!! STRONG IS UP! He hits a running kick! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! They end up in the corenr, on the top rope. Trent with an elbow, rips at the nose, Strong attacks the back, Trent tries to lock up from behind, but Strong gets him in a Fireman’s on the top. Trent elbows out, tries for a rana off the top, Strong rolls through, rollup by Trent! 1..2..NO!!!! Enziguri from Trent! He locks up from behind. Half and Half suplex! Trent locks the head up, goes for a piledriver, hits it! Trent covers! 1..2..NO!!! ROPEBREAK! Strong hops up and hits a knee strike!

Strong shoots Trent up! He drops Trent directly onto his knees! Huge backbreaker! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Roderick Strong

Trent had no chance here, but he damn sure put enough damage on that neck to make you think he did.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:05

Backstage, Renee is with Toni Storm. She is asked about costing Ruby the title. Toni doesn’t recall this, says we must not look backwards, we must look forward. Next week, there will be a fourway Eliminator match with the winner facing Saraya.

Toni says this makes sense. Renee is so nosy. Next week, she will do an exclusive sneak peek into her life. You know what they say; chin up, tits out, and watch for the shoe!

Toni leaves camera, and we see a shoe fly towards Renee.

