Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Well, hello there, Sickos! It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means! It’s time for a new episode of Dynamite, and we have a lot of fun and interesting stuff on tap tonight. The saga between Swerve Strickland and Ricochet will continue tonight, albeit in the confines of an AEW ring (and obviously outside and around it), and Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher will team up against the newly rebranded Hounds of Hell, those being Buddy Matthews and Brody King. Will Ospreay will do battle with the mysterious member of the Callis Family, Queen Aminata will face TIMELESS Toni Storm, all of that and, forever and always, so much more!

Obviously, I am still on edge as it is NOT soon enough to the Superbowl to see if my Birds can extract revenge on Kansas City for the loss two years ago. It cannot be 6:30PM on Sunday soon enough! I will say that, depending upon what happens, next week's Dynamite recap could be the happiest one you've ever read, or the worst one that you ever read. Let's hope that it is definitely the former.

At any rate, let's enjoy Dynamite tonight!

Tonight, we are LIVE from Atlanta, Georgia! Our announcers are the Trio of Terror known as Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Taz Jones!

We get Renee Paquette leading us in. We see wrestlers show up, and she catches Jay White. White says there is no history between Cope (Just Cope), but there is a little bit of history between him and FTR. As he is talking, here comes The Death Riders, but Rated FTR are behind them. White counts to eight and says just on time as the fight is on! After some clusterfack action in the back, everyone comes out to the arena. Cope rips the shirt off of Claudio, apparently, he didn’t like it lol. White has Moxley in the ring, but Yuta sneaks up, only to eat the Bladerunner. Jay tries again, but PAC with the save now. Shatter Machine by FTR on PAC! Claudio catches a flying Cash with an uppercut. Nice. Claudio and Mox stomp out White, but Cope is in the ring with the SPEAR on Claudio, saving Jon.

The Death Riders take off over the barricade as Cope has the mic. MOXLEY! I don’t know if you can hear it, but they’re chanting one name. So Moxley, what is your answer? Do you still have a set of nuts? Cope and Jon one-on-one for the World Title at Revolution.

Moxley to the edge of the barricade, he gets a mic. You deserve nothing, you get nothing, the answer is no. LMAO!

White on the mic now. You son of a bitch, how about I make you breathe with the Switchblade and make you drown in a pool of your own blood? White proposes himself and Cope against Claudio and Jon for a Brisbane Brawl at Grand Slam in Australia? Okay, so this is where we will get Cope (Just Cope) and Moxley at Revolution?

Swerve and Ricky is the main event tonight, which is fitting, as Excalibur runs down the rest of the card. I miss when he used to fit ten thousand words in a minute, NGL.

We revisit Buddy Matthews challenging Kazuchika Okada for his Continental Classic Title. Apparently, this match is official for the title at Grand Slam. Nice!

Will Ospreay is here, and we’ll soon find out who he is facing tonight.

Will Ospreay vs. ?????????

The greatest theme song ever hits, here comes Don Callis. He has a very important announcement to make. FUCK DON CALLIS chants. Ladies and gentlemen, the opponent for Will tonight is someone that he he as traveled the roads with, called him his best friend, and knows him well. It’s Mark Davis! Wow! Talk about a surprise, for sure.

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis

YOU SOLD OUT chants as the bell rings. Davis with thunderous chops, taking Will to the corner. Will replies, but Davis cuts him off. He misses a standing splash, and Will with a basement dropkick. Will hooks the ropes, kick to the Davis. Will off the ropes, but Davis with a back body drop. Corner clothesline by Davis, low elbow to the face of Ospreay. The cover, two count. Davis chucks Ospreay around like he’s a sack of potatoes. Davis with more chops and hits the back senton this time. Cover, another two count. More chops by Davis, he sits Ospreay on the top rope. Will fights him off, to the top rope, springboard clothesline! PIP Break!

We’re back, as Davis continues to channel his inner Ric Flair with those chops. Ospreay tries to fight him off, but he eats a release Dragon followed by a knee strike. He rams the knee into the head of Ospreay, he covers for a two count. Ospreay channels his inner Darby Allin and refuses to die, as he hits a rolling kick to the head of Davis. Mark to the floor, Ospreay clears the top rope with a crossbody block. Thrust kick and a hook kick by Ospreay. Oscutter by Will, cover for a two count as Callis gets on the apron. Hidden Blade, but Davis up with a clothesline. Ospreay with palm strikes, but a huge piledriver by Davis! Cover, 2.5! Rick Knox checks on Will, as Davis breaks the middle turnbuckle off. Davis argues with Knox, as Will comes through the (Not) Hidden Blade for the win!

WINNER: Will Ospreay

TIME: 11:00

THOUGHTS: Surprised they decided to turn Davis here, remember, the last time we saw him, he was fighting against Kyle and with Will. So that was a surprise. A good match, nothing great.

RATING: ***

Post-match, the fans chant OSPREAY as Will on the mic. Oh, yes, BRUV! Atlanta! It’s like a party in here, right? And Don! Seeing as to you like to crash the party and you’re a party pooper; he has a new best friend back there that he is teaming up with at Grand Slam.

The fans chant KENNY as his music hits. Callis runs away from commentary. LOL! Kenny casually walks by Davis on the ring entrance. Kenny on the mic. He doesn’t remember a reception like this, so thank you, Atlanta! This is meant to be a celebration of Will, but Mark Davis. Man to man, I have no clue what Callis has on you, but trust me, even if it’s scary, help is there. And there are people here that you can trust. One week from now, Kenny makes his in-ring return to AEW in Brisbane. But hearing his name gave him the itch and he had to come on and day hi. Fletcher and Takeshita are out here, Callis holds them back. Kenny says they have nothing but time, he suggests they pack a back, get on a jet, and train for next weekend. It’s been a long time since people could really feel what Kenny was feeling in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Now that he’s back in 2025, the fans will feel the exact same thing he is feeling. It’s not a match for fun, it’s not a match to prove that they are better than Take and Fletcher, but it is to prove that the future is up there and in this ring. Kenny must bid you adieu, so goodbye, MUAH, and goodnight, BANG!

Good promo by Kenny, you almost forget how good he can be on the mic. Definitely a personable promo as well.

We take a look back at how we got to this match tonight between Swerve and Ricochet.

WE HURT PEOPLE, WE HURT PEOPLE! The Hurt Syndicate have arrived, all looking dapper. WE HURT PEOOPLE chants. MVP on the mic. Ladies and Gentlemen, ATLaliens, and the viewing fans. Stand up and give respect to the Standard of Excellence and the All-Mighty, your NEW AEW Tag Team Champions. That sounds good, doesn’t it? He’s going to keep it short and sweet, because they are heading out for the Superbowl. He has to give props to Private Party, they are great young talent with a bright future. But it was the wrong place and wrong time. It’s not their fault that they had to face the deadliest tandem in all of wrestling. If you are an AEW athlete and you are a champion, get ready, because when they choose, they are coming to see you, to hurt you, and take your title. They are open for business, and if you want to challenge for the tag titles…

But they’re cut off by a familiar theme. GUNS UP! Austin and Colten Gunn are back! Colten has the gun. They don’t mean any disrespect coming out here and cutting them off, but they want to talk business. MVP says they aren’t dressed like businessmen, but they are talking like men, so come on in the ring and discuss your business. They get in the ring, but first thing is first, GUNS UP FOR OUR ATLANTA GUNN MEMBERS! ATL chants. They are the Gunns, they are former tag team champions, and they have been waiting for two years to get the titles back. The Gunns are back to get their titles back. Austin on the mic. Oh, you hurt people? That’s kind of your job isn’t it. But it is our job to take our titles back. MVP says he appreciates their courage and moxie and respect their father more. Next week, for the AEW World Tag Team Titles, it will be the Hurt Syndicates against a couple of Ass Boys. Colten on the mic. Ass Boys? The sound goes out, so I don’t know what he said to them. But I did get IF YOU DON’T LIKE THAT, WE GOT TWO WORDS FOR YOU, GUNNS UP!

Harley Cameron picked up her first televised AEW win on TV this past week! Renee is expecting Mercedes Mone, but it’s the Mone puppet! She wants to announce that this week on Collision, she will be in concert! You’re not such a dummy. She doesn’t get the joke lol. Here is the real Mone now. Are you stupid? Renee wants to know who she will face at Grand Slam. Mone thinks it is cute that Cameron got her first win. She got her first win at 23, and she has four titles now. Harley, you are a loser, and losers don’t get to ride the MONE train. She rips the puppet and throws it to the floor. BOO!

We’re back, with Renee and Hangman Page. She wants to know if Page had motive looking for Strickland. Page says it was just a moment of weakness, don’t ever ask again. Renee asks if he feels bad about injuring and retiring CD. Page doesn’t feel remorse; he says Daniels accepted that match and he knew what was coming. Max Caster is seen off screen, he wants them to wrap this up. he says he respects Page, imagine if he could put Anthony Bowens or Billy Gunn in a neck brace? Page doesn’t see either of them here, but he does see Caster. Max tries to escape, but Page says he will follow him. LOL.

The Hounds of Hell are here!

Hounds of Hell (Brody King and Buddy Matthews) vs. The Don Callis Family (International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher)

I expect this one to be a BRISCOE, although neither team should be losing. Obvious Okada interference is obvious, though.

Matthews and Fletcher to start us off. Aussies explode as both men trade wrist control. Matthews with a headlock take over, Fletcher doesn’t budge on a shoulder tackle. Matthews looking for a roundhouse kick, but Fletcher ducks it. Takeshita tags in now. Go-arounds are exchanged, as King tags in. Takeshita doesn’t realize it, until he turns around and eats a couple of chops. Takeshita peppers King with punches, but King eats them and floors Takeshita. Fletcher in, but he thinks better of it and gets out of the ring. Fighting on the floor ensues. King and Matthews sit Takeshita and Fletcher down in chairs against the barricade so King can do the running crossbody. ONE MORE TIME chants. This time, King sits Fletcher on Takeshita and sandwiches them a second time LOL. PIP Break.

We’re back, as King is fighting to get to his corner. He picks up and lifts Takeshita twice but Take sends him back to his team’s corner. King drops Fletcher and tries again for the tag. Takeshita kicks Matthews off the apron, but King drops Take. RELEASE GERMAN BY TAKESHITA, BUT KING GETS RIGHT BACK UP! He’s the real PCO lol. King looking for the Ganzo Bomb, but Takeshita out, they hit crossbodies and they’re down. Both men make it to their corners, and here comes Matthews on the attack. Clotheslines and a dropkick to Fletcher. Matthews looking for the Orton DDT, but Fletcher fights it off. Matthews throws Fletcher to the floor, Take is here, Matthews over the top with a corkscrew plancha to both men! Back in the ring, Matthews with a Meteora to Fletcher for two. THIS IS AWESOME chants. Fletcher tries to fire up, but he runs into the boot of Matthews. AH, as expected, the coin drops, and Okada’s music plays! Fletcher takes advantage, crotches Matthews, but he slips out. kicks Fletcher in the head. He tags in King. CANNONBALL AND SLIDING DROPKICK COMBO! COVER, BUT TAKESHITA WITH A DROPKICK SENTON SPLASH TO BREAK THE PIN UP! DAMN! King applies the choke to Takeshita on the apron, he rakes the eyes to escape. Orton DDT by Fletcher on King, cover, 2.8! Brain buster is fought off by Fletcher, Takeshita in. Tandem offense by both men, Fletcher with an assisted brain buster for the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita

TIME: 14:15

THOUGHTS: Yo, I know I said that neither team should have lost this match, unfortunately the HoH had to lose, but this match was AWESOME!

RATING: ****

We see highlights from HOOK and Joe’s match with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. To the hear and now, Joe and HOOK are walking in the back. HOOK says he isn’t sensible when he is mad, but they enter the Patriarchy locker room anyway. Sabian and Wayne are here. Joe asks for their daddy, they say that he isn’t here. They can call back later. Joe says they could leave a message, and they beat down Kip and Nick. We see Christian Cage watching this LOL! Joe says tell them they said hi. They leave, THEN Cage comes in and checks on them.

MJF is here now. CUT MY MUSIC, CUT MY MUSIC! Geriatric Jeff Jarrett! All you had to do was stay out of the way of a rising, impressive, and good-looking star. But that is why he had to teach him a lesson, the E in AEW stands for All Elite Wrestling, not All Elderly Wrestling. MJF has killed himself with that joke lol. He is one step closer to obtaining his Triple B. No one is on the level of the…

Max Caster is here now, he points over his shoulder. MJF tells him to get out of his ring, as Hangman’s theme hits. Page enters the ring, and MJF comes face-to-face with him. Page leaves and gives chase to Caster. MJF says are we for real now? You guys like Cowboy Shit? Before he was interrupted by a talentless and worthless hack, ain’t nobody on the level…

Dustin Rhodes is here now! Rhodes tells Max to shut his stupid trap. All you do is come out here and badmouth everyone in the back. You talk about people who aren’t even here anymore like Owen Hart. LOOK ME IN MY EYES, YOU SON OF A BITCH! You keep Owen’s name out of your mouth, or he’ll kick his teeth in. Stop talking about people’s wives, and people’s pasts with addictions. Rhodes is one of them. He looked the Devil in the face, but he kicked him in the mouth. Max is NOT the Devil. There is a reason he is still here at 55 and hanging with everyone on this roster. He is a survivor; he is the last of his kind. He has survived everything that Max can think of BOY! When he is gone, the mold will be broken forever. He is better than Max will ever be, and his bitch ass knows it. MJF says give it up for Rhodes, that was incredible. But he has to tell him the part where he said he was better than him, that is interesting. He could imagine that all those years of being a useless drug addict turned his brain into Swiss cheese if he thinks that. Dustin Rhodes is the man who took 37 long years of blood, sweat, and tears, to get out of his daddy’s shadow. Golddust reference by MJF lol. You know what’s sad about this? After all of this, you live in the shadow of your baby brother.

Dustin has heard enough, as he punches MJF. Security, including Christopher Daniels and Jerry Lynn, try to break it up. MJF back in the ring, he kicks Rhodes in the balls. MJF tells CD that Hangman did a number on him. Terry Yaki chants lol.

COMMERCIALS!