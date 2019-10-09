Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Review 10.09.19

– Jim Ross, Excalibur, & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team.

AEW Tag Team Championship Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party : SCU are in the crowd to watch the match. Kassidy and Nick begin. They lock up, working into counters and Nick teases superkicks and they end in a standoff. The Bucks quickly follow with double teams and run wild early on as they isolate Kassidy. Matt tags in and starts working the arm. Double teams follow as Nick dumps Quen. Kassidy dumps Matt and enziguris Nick and hits a moonsault to the floor on Matt. Quen tags in and hits the high cross and suicide dives. The tope con hello and Sasuke special follows. Quen up top and the 450 follows for 2. The crowd loves this. Quen misses a charge, Matt in and hits the superkick. Nick follows with one and the Bucks isolate Quen. Matt then powerbombs Kassidy to the ramp. The doomsday sliced bread connects for 2 and the sharpshooter follows. Double teams follows as Matt tags in, laying in strikes on Quen. He follows with stomps and covers for 2. Nick back in for the double basement dropkick and that gets 2. Quen fires back, but is quickly cut off as Nick hits the double stomp. Nick accidentally superkicks Matt, Quen fights back but Nick cuts off the tag. Matt follows with the spear for 2. Nick follows with strikes and Quen hits the double PELE and tags n Kassidy who hits the double missile dropkick. He follows with a RANA, lays in strikes, and Matt cuts him of by attacking the back. The rolling northern lights follows and then suplexes both and covers for 2. The buckle bob combo follows and Nick dumps Quen and follows with a PK as Matt works the sharpshooter. Nick the x-factors Kassidy and moonsaults onto v on the floor. Kassidy makes the ropes. More bang for your buck is countered and Kassidy hits the poison RANA and gin and juice follows on Nick. Quen hits the shooting star press and that gets 2! He follows with strikes, but the Meltzer driver is countered and Quen cradles Matt for the win! Private Party defeated The Young Bucks @ 13;50 via pin

– Chris Jericho arrives with Santana, Ortiz, Hager,& Guevara. Jericho introduces himself and reminds us that he’s the world champion. Last week, they took the world by storm and it was all because of him. The five of them united and took out the Elite, they are the next and now. These are his close friends, and he introduces his pals and puts them over big. He recruited Santana & Ortiz personally. And then there is his giant, Jake Hager, the toughest MMA fighter in the world. He shuts down the “we the people” chant and says it was a stupid idea from bad creative and that it’s dead and gone. He will fight anyone, boxer, MMA fighter, wrestler, anyone. They are the Inner Circle, and will take over AEW no matter what anyone says. Cody is an entitled punk, and he doesn’t like him or his family, calling Dusty a jerk and Dustin a moron. If you step to him, he will beat the shit out of you, and then have a little bit of the Bubbley.

#1 Contender’s Match: Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin : Allin immediately cradles Havoc for 2. Havoc then cradles him for 2. Allin counters into a lucha arm drag, a back elbow and then John Wooooooo. Havoc counters back and bites the hand and then does the deal with a falcon arrow to the floor. Back in and Havoc covers for 2. Havoc follows with kicks, and then attacks the arm, grounding Allin. He bites the hand again, and continues to work the arm. Allin fires back and Havoc then works a hanging sleeper and a sleeper suplex. Post break and Havoc hits the rolling elbow for 2. The Blu-ray follows that for 2. Havoc hits the Tiger Driver 98 for a good near fall. He follows with stomps, and the acid rainmaker is countered as Allin bites him and hits the stunner. The coffin drop follows for the win. Darby Allin defeated Jimmy Havoc @ 10:00 via pin

– Darby Allin challenges Chris Jericho next week.

Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura vs. Riho & Dr. Britt Baker : This is the continuation of the Priestley vs. Baker feud. Riho and Sakura begin, locking up and working to the ropes. Riho picks up the pace and follows with a dropkick. Sakura fights off a slam, and flings Riho across the ring. Priestley chokes her out and Sakura follows with a slam. The Romero special follows, and Sakura then tags in Priestley. Priestley takes out Baker and they brawl to the floor as Priestley whips Baker to the barricade. Baker battles back, Sakura joins in and they suplex Baker on the floor as Riho hits the top rope high cross to the floor. Back in and the faces take control as Riho hits a head scissors and 619 on Priestley for 2. Baker tags in and Priestley cuts her off with a springboard double stomp. Sakura holds off Riho as Priestley hits the capture suplex for 2. Riho dropkicks Sakura and Priestley then takes her out. She brawls with Baker, but Riho hits the flying knee strike and Baker covers for 2 as Sakura makes the save. Sakura tags in and follows with chops on Baker and the back breaker connects. Sakura follows with a corner attack, and the elbow drop for 2. Baker battles back and cuts her off with a cutter. Sakura fires back but Riho cuts her off as it breaks down and Baker hits the neck breaker for 2. Sakura lays in knee strikes on Baker, but Baker hits the neck breaker into the crossface and mandible claw for the win. Riho & Dr. Britt Baker defeated Bea Priestley & Emi Sukura @ 8:45 via submission

– We get a Best Friends video package. They are then in the crowd and get interviewed. They face SCU in the tag tournament next week, and Orange Cassidy is there. He gives a thumbs up. Lights out and it’s Spears time.