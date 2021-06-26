Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hang on a minute, I’m not usually watching this live. By the wonders of Fite TV and a caffeine fuelled Saturday night, you’ve got me for the last Dynamite outside of its usual slot. Among a loaded card, we’ve got Jungle Boy getting his shot at Kenny Omega’s AEW title – having earned it at Double or Nothing in the Casino Royale Battle Royal.

We’re at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville for this, with Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call. We’ve also got a pretty big crowd, so it’s back to the “one tunnel” set-up.

“Earlier today” we’re shown footage of Sammy Guevara being assaulted by the Shawn Spears and a chair as Alex Marvez interviewed him. Sammy’s shoulder’s screwed ahead of his match with MJF on Wednesday…

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page

Taz is on commentary for this one… the rest of Team Taz aren’t out, with Taz claiming Hobbs wants to go solo.

Hobbs takes Page into the corner to start, before a shoulder block took Page down. A leapfrog’s caught as Page gets charged into the corner, but Page counters with right hands and some boots as he stopped for a breather.

Page kicks away a back body drop, then came in with clotheslines before getting thrown onto the apron. He teases a Buckshot lariat, but Hobbs powders outside. Page joins him and gets clobbered on the floor, before pulling off a barrier cover so he could choke Page in the guard rails.

Back inside, Hobbs suplexed Page, then hit a falling headbutt before a Vader bomb attempt was blocked by Page’s feet. Some mounted punches from Page are pushed off, as Hobbs then chucked him into the ring post. On the floor, Hobbs pulls Page back into the post before the eventual reversal attempt… it’s blocked as Hobbs breaks the count, only to get posted in the end.

Page is busted open on his scalp from that trip to the ring post, but makes it back inside to boot Hobbs, then low bridge him onto the apron. A springboard dropkick has Hobbs on the floor as Page followed with a plancha, then took it back inside for a moonsault out of the corner. It’s good for a near-fall, before Hobbs’ comeback saw him splat Page with a body attack a la Vader.

A hammerlock’d slam drops Page as Hobbs went back up the turnbuckles… but misses a swandive headbutt. Page is back with a lariat for a near-fall, but another crossbody from Hobbs keeps him in it for a near-fall as Ricky Starks and Hook come out to ringside. Starks has the FTW title with him, but Brian Cage runs out to snatch it back and chase Starks to the back.

Amid that distraction Page went for a Buckshot, but the camera misses it as Hobbs countered into a spinebuster for a near-fall before a missed clothesline left Hobbs open for a German suplex. From there, Page hoists up Hobbs for the Dead Eye, and that’s the win. A pretty good opener that felt hard-fought, even if you could see the run-ins coming. ***

Post-match, Page grabs some cans…

Video time as we recap Jungle Boy’s Casino Royale win at Double or Nothing, and the subsequent build-up. They mention that last time AEW ran on a Saturday, Brodie Lee beat Cody for the TNT title… and lightning might strike twice.

Earlier today, the Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler have a promo. They brag about being the longest reigning AEW tag team champions in history, and continue to belittle Brandon Cutler as they run down the other tag teams they’ve beaten. That ring truck setting gets a lot of use in AEW promos. Eddie Kingston and Penta el Zero M are next in line as Brandon finally gets to say a line, while the Bucks call themselves EVP – Extremely Violent People. That’ll be Wednesday night.

Tully x Konnan Promo

Tully Blanchard is in the ring with Tony Schiavone. Tully gets booed as Tony introduces Konnan to the ring, complete with the old school LAX theme. The “gentleman’s discussion” starts with Tully letting Konnan going first, representing Proud and Powerful.

There’s a line about relations with sheep as Konnan brings up racial profiling and Proud and Powerful’s upbringing. HOLY CRAP Konnan went there, telling Tully he needs to learn Spanish “if he’s going to communicate with his grandkids.” Blanchard threatens to call out the Pinnacle to end Konnan, but Konnan just calls out Proud and Powerful first… except they look a little too masked up.

Of course, it’s a con. The hoodies, bandana’d men revealed themselves to be FTR after Tully showed Santana and Ortiz laid out backstage. They put a beating to Konnan, laying him out with a spike piledriver before referees run out as Dax Harwood’s left holding his sneaker.

Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal

Martin’s been flying solo as Darius Martin appears to be on the shelf for a prolonged period… but he’s interrupted by Vickie Guerrero’s shrill voice. She introduces the “future champion” Andrade el Idolo, who has his nickname stitched on the inside of the suit jacket. Thankfully, Vicki’s interrupted by Matt Sydal as Andrade and Vicki just go to the back.

We get going as Sydal worked around Martin, taking things to the mat. A side headlock from Martin’s escaped as Sydal worked the arm, but Martin floats out of a snapmare before hitting a springboard dropkick for an early two-count. A pop-up tijeras from Martin has Sydal in the corner, before Martin leapt back into a leg lariat for a two-count.

Kicks from Sydal wear down Martin, as did some toe holds before a flip senton from Sydal took us into commercials. Luckily, Fite doesn’t reduce the video size for the picture-in-picture, as Martin hits an inverted slam and a low dropkick for a two-count. Sydal’s back with an elbow in the corner, then a clothesline, before a diving knee met Martin in the buckles.

A bow-and-arrow stretch awaits for Martin next, with Sydal letting go to drill Martin’s knee into the mat. That’s followed with a side-Russian legsweep and a over-the-shoulder toe hold, which is quickly broken up. A leg lariat swiped Martin to the outside, but he baits Sydal into some headscissors on the floor as Martin dragged his way back into the ring.

Sydal’s back in too, but he traps Martin in a modified Figure Four that ended in the ropes. Kicks from Martin wear down Sydal before a suplex/cutter variation almost put Sydal away. A gamengiri rocks Sydal before a double springboard moonsault almost gets Martin the win.

The pair head up top as Martin looked for a superplex… he’s swatted down to the mat for a Meteora from Sydal… but it’s not enough. Martin ducks a leaping knee, then went airborne for a sunset flip, coming down with snow for a near-fall, before a flip stunner added another two-count. Martin can be so damn crisp with his flying for a 20 year old, huh?

Going back up top, Martin leaps over Sydal, but jars his knee on the landing as Sydal put him away with a Lightning Spiral for the win. ***½

Promo time with Jungle Boy. He’s interrupted by Christian Cage who’s apparently here to back Jungle Jack… and I smell a rat. Christian tells Jungle Boy that some feel he shouldn’t be in this spot.