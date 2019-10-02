Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s All Elite Wrestling Dynamite Review 10.02.19

– Jim Ross, Excalibur, & Tony Schiavone are the commentary team.

– 14,129 in attendance.

– We get a video package hyping Cody vs. Sammy Guevara.

Cody vs. Sammy Guevara : Brandi is at ringside, Cody got a monster pop. They lock up, working to the ropes and separate. Crowd is hot already as they lock up again, thy work into counters as Cody powders. Guevara invites Cody back in and Guevara counters into a dropkick and standing moonsault for 1. They lock up and Cody grounds the action. Guevara fights to his feet and Cody hits a shoulder tackle, they trade laps and Cody hits the snap slam for 2. The figure four follows and Guevara tries to roll it and makes the ropes. Cody now attacks the arm, grounding things and follows with chops in the corner. The delayed suplex follows and the cover gets 2. Guevara fires back with a hook kick and gets cut of with a springboard cutter for 2. Guevara fires back with an enziguri and springboard cutter for 2. Guevara follows with another enziguri but Cody knocks him to the floor. The suicide dive takes out Brandi as Guevara pulled her in the way. Guevara then posts Cody and back in he heads up top and misses the moonsault, lands on his feet and hits the standing shooting star press for 2. Cody trips him up, Brandi slaps Guevara and the disaster kick follows for 2. They work up top, and the reverse superplex follows and Cody covers for 2. Cody looks for Din’s fire, countered and Cody heads up top, Guevara pops up and hits the Spanish fly for a great near fall. Guevara’s shooting star press eats knees and Cody cradles him for the win. Cody defeated Sammy Guevara @ 12:00 via pin

– Tony looks to interviews Cody and they share a hug. Guevara interrupts and shakes Cody’s hand. Jericho arrives and attacks Cody, beating him down and hitting the code breaker.

– Jericho continues the beat down on the floor, sets up chairs and powerbombs Cody onto them,

– MJF arrives for some promo time before his match, and the crowd properly hates him. He runs down Cutler for looking like a fan, and a loser.

MJF vs. Brandon Cutler : They lock up and work to the ropes. MJF takes him down, slaps him and Cutler counters back and follows with a sunset flip for 2. MJF rakes the eyes, stuns Cutler off the ropes and posts him. MJF then stomps away at the arm of Cutler, follows with a slam but Cutler fires up and dumps MJF. He follows with a suicide dive and ground and pound. Back in and Cuter slips off the ropes and starts favoring his knee MJF attacks and arm bars him for the win. MJF defeated Brandon Cutler @ 2:59 via submission [NR]

– At ringside, Kevin Smith & Jason Mewes are interviewed. They hype the Jay & Silent Bob reboot, which features Jericho. Jack Evans & Angelico interrupt. Mewes makes fun of them for being losers as Private Party arrives to drink with Smith & Mews.

– They hype the start of the tag tournament next week.

– SCU was in DC, and announce that this is the worst town they’ve ever been in. They are in the building live now and look thrilled to be interviewed by Tony. They announce that Daniels & Kaz will represent them in the tournament. The Lucha Bros arrive and proclaim that they are the best tag team in the universe. They brawl.