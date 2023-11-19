Join 411’s Live AEW Full Gear Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook here for some live coverage of AEW’s fifth Full Gear presentation. Tonight’s show comes to us from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Some basketball & hockey teams played there in the past, but tonight is all about the professional wrestling. Hopefully. I’m going to be confused if a basketball game breaks out halfway through this thing.

ROH World Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt, Santam Singh, Jeff & Karen Jarrett): Stokely joins the announcers for this important ROH matchup, and is not happy that Eddie is carrying his brand’s title. Shoulderblock & headlock by Lethal to start. Into the corner as the fans chant for Eddie to f Jay up. Eddie pounds on Jay in the corner, hits a chop. Lethal runs into an elbow, then a sweep gets a one count. Eddie shrugs off a figure four attempt and clotheslines Lethal over the top to the floor as the fans chant negative things at Jeff Jarrett. Eddie & Jay exchange chops, Eddie wins that battle but Jay yanks him outside and smashes his head off the ringpost. Jarrett with a cheap shot as referee Mike Posey isn’t paying attention. Fargo strut by Lethal. Eddie’s back in the ring to get smacked by Lethal and Dutt while Anne Hathaway’s merits are discussed by the announcers. Lethal with a chinlock. Eddie tries to fight back but gets suplexed into the corner. Lethal returns to the chinlock while Sonjay has some words for the announcers. Tony assures us a capacity crowd will be on hand tonight as folks are still filing in. Lethal with some big chops. Kingston hits an exploder in response. Eddie with some machine gun chops in the corner, then the facewash gets two. Lethal Combination on Kingston, then the elbow pad comes off and Lethal goes up top. Kingston avoids the elbow, then a series of near-fall develops. Lethal hits the elbow off the top without the theatrics and gets two. Eddie blocks the Injection, hits a couple of suplexes and knocks Sonjay off the apron into Jeff. Guitar on the apron! Eddie & Jay both go down after some strikes. Karen & Santam get on the apron so Lethal & Kingston can crawl towards the guitar. Ortiz appears at ringside, gets the guitar and hits Sonjay! Kingston blocks the Injection, hits a half & half suplex & the Backfist to the Future for a three count!

Winner: Eddie Kingston (10:53 via pinfall)

Eddie & Ortiz are back on the same page, life is good unless you’re Stokely. Eddie joins Renee & RJ for a moment to call Stokely a bald headed b-word.

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Buddy Matthews: Buddy throws his zipup hoodie in Claudio’s face and stomps him down. Claudio fights right back and teases a swing before Buddy rolls outside. Buddy rams Claudio off the apron & barricade, then chops him. Claudio whips Buddy into the barricade, then European uppercuts him down. Claudio runs into a shoulderblock from Buddy, then a flying knee strike by the HOB member. Claudio back in the ring, Buddy up top, a meteora gets two. Chinlock by Buddy, Claudio rams him into the turnbuckle but Buddy still holds on. They trade sleepers and uppercuts. Knee strike by Buddy, clothesline by Claudio. Uppercut in the corner by Claudio followed by strikes. Big boot by Claudio, but Buddy fights off the swing, even turning it into a rollup for two. Super European uppercut gets two for Claudio. Buddy fights off a Neutralizer, kicks are exchanged and then it’s swing time! Two count on Buddy. Claudio double stomps him on the apron, then takes him up top for a superplex. Claudio with some headbutts after Buddy fights it off, but Buddy hits some superkicks. Powerbomb gets two for Buddy, then a jackhammer gets another two count. Crossface by Buddy, transition to the repeated elbows. Claudio lifts Buddy up and hits a TKO. Running European uppercut gets two. Ricola Bomb, then a Sharpshooter! Buddy powers up and tries to get to the ropes, but Claudio marches back to center ring & Buddy taps.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli (10:28 via pinfall)

Claudio wants a handshake, but the House of Black ain’t about that honoriffic stuff.