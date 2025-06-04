Join 411’s Live AEW Fyter Fest Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

SICKOS! It’s Wednesday, but you do you know what that actually means? Because tonight is no ordinary of Dynamite, as tonight is Fyter Fest! At four hours (and perhaps some overlap tonight, as has become tradition), this becomes, in essence, a FREE PPV show on TV! I mean, how can you beat that?

And to punctuate that point, we have a high quality card on tap for tonight. Kenny Omega will put the International Title on the line against Brody King, Claudio Castagnoli, and Mascara Dorada, FTR will accept the challenge of Templario and Atlantis Jr, Mark Briscoe will face AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, LFI goes up against Mike Bailey, Komander, and Kevin Knight, and we’ll hear from the Hurt Syndicate. On the women’s side, Julia Hart and Skye Blue will face off with Mina Shirakawa and Toni Storm, and Thekla will make her in-ring debut for the company. All of that and, as always, so much more!

So, how are we doing tonight?

1) The Pacers shock the world, and win in seven games.

2) The Thunder murder us in five games.

There is no happy medium lol.

So, speaking of happy, let’s go to our happy place with Fyter Fest!

Tonight, Fyter Fest is LIVE from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado! Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz are our guys for the evening!

Even though this is Fyter Fest, we still get Sum 41 WITH WAR!!!

We get a rundown of some of the matches tonight. Toni Storm says grab your popcorn, endure the elevation, because her tits are taped, and she is ready to tango!

Schiavone is in the ring after this special introduction, he introduces The Billy Goat BRUV to the ring! Last week, after Dynamite, we saw a confrontation in the back between Ospreay and Swerve Strickland. In case you didn’t see it, we get it played for us again right now.

Tony wants his reaction to what happened. Will says Swerve has been his best friend for 12 years. It wasn’t his brightest idea trying to get Swerve and Hangman on the same page, they aren’t the enemy, that is Jon Moxley. If they could put aside their differences for one bloody night so they can retrieve the belt, then they can kill each other. Moxley has said that he hates what AEW has become, so Will says piss off, then! People like himself, Hangman, Swerve, Toni, etc have given it momentum. The only reason it sucks right now is because YOU are the champion. He gave Hangman his word, and that means something, in assuring that the title comes back to AEW proper. Will thinks that Hangman and Death Riders might be a threat, but he thinks Swerve might be. Will says that Swerve would stop Hangman from winning the title, but if Will has to be the one to stop him, he will. He loves him and would take a bullet for him, but he would take a bullet for AEW first. So, next week, Will is calling out Swerve for a fight.

CRU interrupt for…reasons? Aren’t you happy to see us, asks Andretti? This pow-wow you got going on, it’s cute and all, but he needs Colorado to shut your damn mouths.

Lio: OSPREAY, OSPREAY, OSPREAY!

He loves it, so do these people. If there is one thing he knows about Brits, its that they talk too much. And Will is doing a lot of talking. They just got off a 14-hour flight from Japan, Andretti is just chilling, but Lio has some pent-up anger. He thinks the worst thing about Will’s dumb ass.

Ospreay says that he would love to help him get that anger out tonight. They are sold out tonight, so how about tonight on Collision, he gets his crime fighting pants on and they’ll face off. And Swerve, sunshine, he’ll see you next week!

Myt thoughts: Well, Will gets a match tonight, and it will be with Lio, so that’s pretty cool. It should be pretty damn awesome, and I am very interested in how this Strickland-Ospreay thing unfolds.

We get the Mark Briscoe promo where he called out Moxley for a non-title fight. That match will kick us off tonight!

Non-Title Match: AEW Champion Jon Moxley (W/Marina and Wheeler) vs. Mark Briscoe

Stare down as the bell rings. Early lock-up favors Briscoe, as he gives a clean break in the ropes. Moxley bails to the floor. Upon trying to get back into the ring, Briscoe hits him with an up chop. On the floor now, Briscoe mounts Moxley on the chair and hits ten punches. Moxley escapes to the confines of the ring. Briscoe in, but Moxley turns the tables fairly quickly and takes Mark to the corner. Briscoe out of the corner and he jumps on Moxley with a rear choke. Briscoe with strikes and a headbutt. Moxley is like, enough of this shit and he hits a big boot on Briscoe. Moxley does some dental work on Briscoe in the corner. he grinds his forearm across Mark’s face in the ropes as we get MOXLEY SUCKS chants. Irish whip and follow-up clothesline. Moxley tries it again, but Briscoe cuts off Moxley and he drags Moxley through the ropes and to the floor. Dropkick through the ropes to Moxley. Briscoe stomps on the hand of Yuta, but he misses the cannonball attempt and hits the ring steps. Moxley and Shafir have the ref as Yuta sends Briscoe into the ring post face first. YUTA SUCKS chants as Moxley on the floor now, and Briscoe is busted open. In a match with Moxley, who knew? Moxley sits Briscoe in the chair and works over the gash in Mark’s head. PIP Break.

We’re back, as Moxley chews on the forehead of Briscoe like it’s an apple. YOU SICK FUCK chants, as Moxley sends Briscoe up and to the mat with a back body drop. The cover, Mark kicks out at two. Briscoe back to his feet, trying to fight back, but Moxley overpowers him. Moxley thinks he has done enough, but Briscoe invokes the power of Redneck Kung-Fu! He sends Moxley to the floor with his strikes. SUICIDE DIVE INTO A CANNONBALL ON THE FLOOR! Back in the ring, a basement lariat from Briscoe nets him a two count. Both men on their feet, it’s a forearm battle now. Moxley mixes in some kicks with his forearms. Briscoe counters with chops, off the ropes with a flying elbow. Moxley tries to suck Briscoe in, but Mark with a Jay Driller attempt. Moxley fights out and hits lariat. Paradigm Shift is countered with a lariat from Briscoe. Froddy Bow from Briscoe, but Moxley traps him in a choke. He turns it into the bulldog choke, then turns it into the cross-arm breaker. Briscoe gets to the ropes to break the hold, and he rolls out of the ring. Moxley has the ref, as Yuta runs Briscoe into the ring steps. Marina rolls Briscoe into the ring. Moxley approaches, but Briscoe with the DVD! JAY DRILLER! Briscoe very slow to capitalize, the cover, 2.8! Briscoe sits Moxley in the corner, Cutthroat Driver! Moxley fights out and kicks Briscoe to the mat. Bulldog Choke is attempted, but Briscoe rolls back into a cove, Moxley kicks out at 2. REF, YOU SUCK chants, as Moxley still has the hold in, and the referee calls for the bell.

WINNER: Jon Moxley

TIME: 14:10

THOUGHTS: Let it never be said that Briscoe cannot have a bad match with anyone, because he can’t, even with boring Moxley and the Interruption Riders. Mark winning wasn’t going to happen, as Jon has to remain strong heading into All-In, but he left it in the ring.

RATING: ***1/4

Mistico video package incoming! He’ll be joining us next week at Summer Blockbuster in Portland, Oregon, another 4-hour special!

CEO! Merecedes Mone is here, as she will provide commentary for the upcoming women’s tag team match. But before we can get that, we get the ads that put the lotion on the skin, or something.

AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

We’re back, as Mone says she will enjoy this match a lot more with a table for one. Some stagehands bring her a table, steak, and wine! Awesome!

Mina and Skye will start us off. Mina to the corner, but she goes up and over and hits a forearm to the face of Skye. Side Russian Leg sweep by Mina and Toni is in. Both ladies hit a back help, Toni down on her knees, Mina off her back with the splash. The cover, two count. Mina back in, looking Mina Drivers, but Skye escapes and sends Mina to her corner. Cartwheel back elbow by Skye, and Julia is in. Hart baits Mina in and puts on the tarantula. Skye takes Storm off her corner and throws her into the barricade. Skye slams Mina down on her head, and my heart just skipped a beat, but it’s okay. PIP Break.

We’re back, Skye takes Mina back to her corner and takes Julia in. We see Mone looking very upset that the fans are cheering for Toni. Skye takes Toni off the apron, as Hart does a mini-Taker Walk to Mina. Double team attack from Skye and Julia. The cover, Toni back to break it up. Mina tries to fight back, but Hart shuts that down. Hart puts Mina in the corner, Mina fights her off, Mina with the sling blade from the top. Storm FINALLY in the match, as is Skye, and Toni beats her all over the ring. Thesz Press by the champion! Backfist by Mina. KISS TIME! BOO! Skye and Julia try to ruin it, but they end up getting a double German instead. Shake and dance! Double hip attack! Chicken Wing from Toni! Skye taps out!

WINNER: Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa

TIME: 9:50

THOUGHTS: Skye and Julia got a LOT in at the expense of Mina, but the champion made the save and looked like the star that she needs to be heading into All-In. Mina does no wrong, however.

RATING: ***1/4

Lexi Nair in the back with Ospreay. It’s official, as it will be Strickland and Ospreay next week! MJF is here. He tells Will to stay out of the Hangman and Swerve’s business. If you help them out, Hangman’s chances of winning go up, but remember, you can’t beat Hangman.

Will knows what is going on here, he knows that MJF cannot beat Hangman.

MJF wants to know how Will’s son is doing. He goes to grab MJF< but the rest of the Hurt Syndicate is here to stop that. MVP says that they both have other business tonight, so good luck in your match. Everyone leaves, except for Lashley, as he straightens out Ospreay’s jersey for him. How nice lol. We’ll hear from them after the break.

