Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Fantastic Friday everyone! Lee Sanders back with you all for a solid edition of AEW RAMPAGE. We are fresh off the heels of Sting announcing his upcoming retirement at AEW REVOLUTION 2024 in February or March of next year. Very curious to see how these final months of Stinger in AEW plays out. Would you like to see him in a 1-on-1 match or a tag match for the final time? Against who? Sound off!

Before we get into the action, shoutout to those of you that’s going to be around the Winchester, Virginia area this Saturday October 21st. Olympic Gold medalist Kurt Angle will be at the Squared Circle CollectIbles store for a meet & greet. You all know how I wasn’t able to get him to sign my big gold belt from the Mericho cruise a few years ago. This is a full circle kind of story for me and I’m excited. You can still purchase packages via their site by clicking here. I’ll have a full review up of the event hopefully before the weekend is out. It’ll be here on the site so stay tuned. Lets talk RAMPAGE, baby!

Location: Houston, TX

Venue: Fort Bend County EpiCenter

Commentators: Excalibur and Tony Schiavone

MATCH 1: CMLL Invasion- Two Out of Three Falls-Rocky Romero vs Mistico

Nice lockup to begin this one as the fans chant LUCHA! Rocky ends up getting Mistico on the ropes where he lets go of him to Pat him on his head like a child. Mistico shakes it off as the two lock up again. This time Rocky succeeds in shoulder tackling him to the ground. Rocky follows up with a leg scissors takedown, followed by a lateral press for a near fall. Rocky with an arm drag as Mistico comes right back with one of his own. It’s a stalemate again as this time Mistico connects with a back elbow to send Romeromon the outside. Mistico launches over the top rope to crash into him. Mistico with a Russian leg sweep as he traizntiona into a wrenching back/arm stretch combo for the submission win.

Mistico: 1

Romero comes right back upset as Hell as attacks Mistico from behind and tosses him outside the ring. Romero follows it up by tossing him into the steel steps before tossing him back into the ring. Romero trying to tear the mask off of Mistico as the referee tries to step in. A great start as we head into our first set of commercials. Our opening contest continues as Romero strong whips Mistico into the corner and grounds him with a series of clotheslines. Romero goes for a semi camel clutch as Mistico. Reals free briefly. Series of swings and misses as Mistico capitalizes with a takedown arm drag from walking the ropes. Romero sent to the outside as Mistico pumps the breaks jumping outside the ring again. Mistico kicks Romero in the jaw right as he was trying to enter the ring. Mistico eats a knee from Romero. This sets him up for a snap suplex and a tope suicida! Mistico tossed back into the ring as fans chant Mistico on. Mistico put up on the top rope as Romero connects with a super backplex for a near fall. Both men at a vertical base as Romero kicks Mistico low to set him up for a camel clutch submission. Mistico frees himself as Romero kicks him in the back of the head before following up with slice bread to pick up the win.

Rocky Romero: 1

We AEW back as Romero is sent to the outside. Mistico, over the top ring post as he crashes into Romero! Far-leg-hook follows as Romero kicks out. Mistico with a beautiful crossbody from off the side ring ropes. Serious hangtime as Mistico gets the near fall. Mistico with a scoop slam as he heads for the top ropes again. Mistico misses a back moonsault as Rocky dodges it and connects with a powerslam for a two count! It was a great counter move from Romero but no cigar. Romero sent into the corner as Mistico tried looking for an avalanche suplex. Romero counters with an avalanche slice bread as somehow Mistico kicks out!