Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Happy Fantastic Friday! Lee Sanders back with you all as tonight’s edition of AEW RAMPAGE themed under WINTER IS COMING. I am curious to see how this episode plays out and is received as this weeks’ DYNAMITE was met with mixed reviews. Let’s jump right into action!

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: College Park Center

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: Orange Cassidy & The Von Erichs vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager

Ross Von Erich and Angelo Parker begin with a lockup as it goes over to the ropes. Referee breaks them up as Angelo takes a swing and a miss. Ross with nice wristlock control on Parker before it’s reversed. Ross comes to his feet and turns things around with a dropkick, followed by a high boot and a dropkick in the corner. Marshall and Menard tagged in as Marshall makes quick work of him. Jake Hager tags himself in as soon Cassidy demands and receives the tag. Hager tossing Cassidy into the corner. Cassidy tries looking for the sunset flip but is denied as Hager hoisted him on the top rope. Dropkick to the chest of Hager followed by a ddt. Back from commercial as Cassidy tags Marshall who is laying in heavy right hands left, and right on everyone, followed by clotheslines. Nice dropkick by Marshall as he sends Parker outside the ring. Menard attacked from behind as the Von Erichs combine for some great teamwork. Cassidy with the stun gun millionaire on Hager as Von Erichs double dropkick him outside the ring. Parker with a rollup on Marshall from behind but no mas. Parker tries again and fails as Marshall reverses it and scores the win.

Winner:Von Erichs and Cassidy (7 minutes)

Rating:**

What a great moment for the Von Erichs and start to RAMPAGE. Von Erichs looked good and better than ever since I last checked them out regularly in MLW.

Post-match Menard, Parker, and Hager ambush the Von Erichs and Cassidy. Danhausen tries coming in to put a curse on them but it fails. Danhausen is about to get jumped when Kevin Von Erich comes in for the aid to his sons as claws are given to everyone. Great moment for wrestling fans.

Cameras catch up with Mark Briscoe to find out what’s next for him after being eliminated from the Continental Classic. Mark talks about powering forward as he runs into Team Jarrett. Jay Lethal is happy bumping into Mark as he tells his entourage he wants to talk with Mark alone. Jay Lethal comes pretty humbled as he’s looking forward to facing his friend next week as it’s all about honor. Talk about a hard left turn for Lethal.

MATCH 2: Powerhouse Hobbs and Takeshita vs Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

A series of clotheslines, spinebuster, worlds most dangerous slam later, and this one is over.

Rating:NR

All about Callis Family vs Jericho & Omega.

Callis grabs a microphone to tell the crowd how Jericho and Omega came to be which is out of fear. As far as Callis is concerned Chris Jericho is trying to run and hide in the tag division. No problem as the Callis family is now in the tag division. Callis reveals that going forward they are pulling the free bird rule—sorry—Callis rule which is any two members of the Callis family will go into tsg action and can beat Omega and Jericho. Speaking of Omega, interesting his surgery wasn’t mentioned on the show tonight. Guess there wasn’t enough time to splice it in folks.

MATCH 3: Anna Jay vs Red Velvet

Velvet with a rollup for a kick out as both girls exchange early pinfall attempts in their exchange. Velvet misses a dropkick but redeems herself with body blows to Anna’s midsection as Anna was showboating. Anna catches Velvet on the ropes and delivers a side kick that sends Velvet crashing to the canvas. Velvet’s head is rammed into the steel post before she’s stretched like a bow and arrow. We are back as Velvet takes Anna off her feet with a back elbow, followed by a leg lariat. Velvet with her knees to the back of Anna. Velvet misses a corkscrew kick as Anna gets her with the widow’s peak! Daddy Magic comes down to the ring as Velvet takes advantage of the distraction with a rollup. Anna kicks out as Velvet lays her out with a spinning lariat. Menard and Velvet are shouting at one another as Anna charges at Velvet and misses. Velvet tries a running clothesline at Anna but Anna moves out the way as Velvet hits Menard instead. Anna with the queenslayer on Velvet for the submission victory.

Winner:Anna Jay (7 minutes)

Rating:**

Solid effort by both girls.

MATCH 4: Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander & El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti