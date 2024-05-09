wrestling / News
Josh Alexander Pulls Out Of May Independent Dates Due to Health Issues
Josh Alexander has pulled out of his remaining indie dates for the month due to personal health issues. The TNA star posted to Twitter to confirm the news, noting that he is not injured but taking precautions due to the issues.
Alexander wrote:
“Hey all,
I’ve had to pull out of my Indy dates for the rest of the month. I’m not injured. It’s all precautionary.
I’ve been dealing with some personal health issues that leave me in constant pain.
I’ll deal with it & be back ASAP.
Also
Tune into @ThisIsTNA #Impact”
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) May 9, 2024
